[SBS Star] YUJU Describes What Durian Tastes like; Everyone Is Laughing About It
[SBS Star] YUJU Describes What Durian Tastes like; Everyone Is Laughing About It

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.09 17:48
YUJU of disbanded K-pop girl group GFRIEND gave a detailed description of what durian tastes like, and a lot of people are laughing about it, as they can relate to it. 

Recently, one past video of YUJU circulated on one popular online community. 

It was a video where YUJU shared what she thought of durian after trying it. 

During her mukbang with fans, YUJU told fans, "You guys all know durian, right? The smelly fruit, yeah. Did you know that once you start liking durian, you can't stop liking it? I've heard that a few times in the past." 

She continued, "Due to its distinctive odor and taste though, I was too nervous to try it for ages. But the other day, UMJI and I were like, 'It's about time. We've got to try it now. Let's do it today!' So, we visited this durian place together." 
YUJU
Then, YUJU reminisced the time when she tried durian there for the very first time in her life. 

YUJU stated, "Okay, so I'll tell you what it tasted like. The smell was a really penetrating smell. Even though I was like a meter away from durian, I felt like I was smelling someone's fart. That kind of put me off. But I decided to think this way, 'This isn't a smell of fart. It's a smell of nature.'" 

She went on, "When my mom used to try getting me to eat a vegetable that smelt bad, she always told me, 'Think of it like you're having some sweet potatoes.' So, before eating durian, I told myself, 'Okay, it does smell a little, but this is going to taste like sweet potatoes.'" 

She laughingly added, "But... As soon as I took a bite of durian, it felt as if 10 people were farting in front of my face at the same time, and I was eating a small piece of sweet potato in between them. The taste kind of shocked me."
YUJU
YUJU
Known as the world's smelliest fruit, durian is most commonly eaten in Southeast Asia. 

The majority of people in Korea cannot eat durian because of the strong odor and taste; it is not a fruit that can easily be found in the country. 

(Credit= Online Community, KONNECT Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
