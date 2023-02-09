[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY RYUJIN Looks Happier with Female Fans than Male Fans?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

omg she is so real pic.twitter.com/3W6UcxtK4W — amalia (@ktlryu) January 25, 2023

A funny compilation video of K-pop girl group ITZY's member RYUJIN was found.Recently, one fan made a hilarious compilation video of RYUJIN.It was a video that showed RYUJIN talking to her fans at the group's fan signing event.Specifically, it showed the difference in her facial expression when she was with male fans and female fans.When RYUJIN was talking to male fans, she mainly kept a straight face, although she did smile at times.But when she was having a conversation with female fans, she showed her brightest smile to them.Her smile did not look as if she was faking it as well; it looked completely genuine.She also looked like she felt much more comfortable with her female fans.This video went viral on Twitter right after it was uploaded, and a lot of K-pop fans laughed about it.Some fumed and claimed that it was because it was edited that way, but most fans knew that it was made for fun, since RYUJIN has lots of female fans―she is one of the most popular K-pop female stars among girls, so they knew that it was just something to laugh about.Under this video, fans left comments such as, "That's exactly why RYUJIN has so many female fans!", "I love you, unnie!", "I'm her male fan, and I'm not offended at all. This just makes me laugh so much!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'itzyfan1805' TikTok)(SBS Star)