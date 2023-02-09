뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY RYUJIN Looks Happier with Female Fans than Male Fans?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY RYUJIN Looks Happier with Female Fans than Male Fans?

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY RYUJIN Looks Happier with Female Fans than Male Fans?

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.09 16:29 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY RYUJIN Looks Happier with Female Fans than Male Fans?
A funny compilation video of K-pop girl group ITZY's member RYUJIN was found. 

Recently, one fan made a hilarious compilation video of RYUJIN. 

It was a video that showed RYUJIN talking to her fans at the group's fan signing event. 

Specifically, it showed the difference in her facial expression when she was with male fans and female fans. 
RYUJIN
When RYUJIN was talking to male fans, she mainly kept a straight face, although she did smile at times. 

But when she was having a conversation with female fans, she showed her brightest smile to them. 

Her smile did not look as if she was faking it as well; it looked completely genuine. 

She also looked like she felt much more comfortable with her female fans. 
RYUJIN
This video went viral on Twitter right after it was uploaded, and a lot of K-pop fans laughed about it. 

Some fumed and claimed that it was because it was edited that way, but most fans knew that it was made for fun, since RYUJIN has lots of female fans―she is one of the most popular K-pop female stars among girls, so they knew that it was just something to laugh about. 

Under this video, fans left comments such as, "That's exactly why RYUJIN has so many female fans!", "I love you, unnie!", "I'm her male fan, and I'm not offended at all. This just makes me laugh so much!" and so on. 
 
(Credit= Online Community, 'itzyfan1805' TikTok) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.