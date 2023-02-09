뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT HUENINGKAI Goes to Kep1er HUENING BAHIYYIH's Graduation Ceremony
Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.09 15:02
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT HUENINGKAI Goes to Kep1er HUENING BAHIYYIHs Graduation Ceremony
HUENING BAHIYYIH of K-pop girl group Kep1er's older brother HUENINGKAI of boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) was spotted at her graduation ceremony yesterday. 

On February 8, a graduation ceremony was held at HUENING BAHIYYIH's high school―Lila Art High School, Seoul. 

On this day, families and friends of all graduates went to the school to celebrate the special day together. 

One of the graduates was HUENING BAHIYYIH, and HUENINGKAI as well as her older sister model Lea Navvab Huening went to join her. 

They were seen congratulating HUENING BAHIYYIH with the happiest smile on their faces, and taking photos alongside her. 

Since a lot of their fans went to the ceremony to see them, they also waved to them and posed for their cameras every now and then. 
HUENING
HUENING
HUENING

Actually, Lila Art High School is a high school where HUENINGKAI and Lea Navvab Huening attended and graduated from as well. 

Following the ceremony, Lea Navvab Huening updated her Instagram with some new photos. 

In the photos, the Huening siblings stood next to each other, with HUENING BAHIYYIH holding her graduation certificate. 

Over these photos, Lea Navvab wrote, "I'm back at Lila Art High School. It's been long since I came here. Congratulations!" 
HUENING
(Credit= 'OCEANING_' 'baby_hiyyih0727' '_sunQ05' Twitter, 'leanavvab' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
