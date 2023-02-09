[SBS Star] SEUNGKWAN Reveals He Is Experiencing Burnout; Cries Upon Hearing JOSHUA's Warm Words

이미지 확대하기

SEUNGKWAN of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN revealed that he is experiencing burnout, and his group member JOSHUA made his heart warm.On the recent episode of WeVerse's show 'SEVENTEEN IN THE SOOP 2', SEUNGKWAN and JOSHUA were seen having a conversation while having some drinks together.During the talk, JOSHUA said to SEUNGKWAN, "You're so cute, SEUNGKWAN. I feel happy just by looking at you. So, I tend to watch you a lot, and I noticed something about you in the recent days.", then paused for a little while before he spoke again, "Were things that tough for you lately?"SEUNGKWAN just looked down and JOSHUA continued, "I felt it. It's okay. You don't have to say anything until you're ready to tell me. Or you don't have to tell me anything at all."SEUNGKWAN hesitantly stated, "I'm one of the youngest one here, but considering my role in the group, it was hard for me to say that I was having a hard time. I knew that I was in the middle of a difficult period, but I tried to turn away from that. It was hard for me to accept that myself. But I guess you could tell..."JOSHUA responded, "You need to take some good rest when you need it. Don't push yourself too much. You're a very responsible person, so I know how you might feel right now, but the 12 of us will fill your spot while you recharge yourself. Also, it's alright to show that you're going through a tough time."He continued, "I'm always here for you, SEUNGKWAN. You were my support when I was struggling hard. You helped me a lot. I'll be your support from now on. I'll do my best to read your negative feelings before you tell me. Life really hasn't been easy for you these days, right? I know, I know. I love you."Upon listening to JOSHUA, SEUNGKWAN burst into tears, and JOSHUA gave him a hug.(Credit= 'INTHESOOP_TV' YouTube)(SBS Star)