[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Good Friend Lee Minho Responds to His Marriage Announcement

Actor Lee Minho responded to actor/singer Lee Seung Gi's marriage announcement in a fun way.On February 7, Lee Seung Gi shared a handwritten letter on his Instagram.In his letter, he said, "I proposed to my love Lee Dain, and she said yes. Our wedding ceremony is planned to be held on April 7."About Lee Dain, Lee Seung Gi stated, "She has a warm heart, and her heart is filled with love. I would like her to be by my side for the rest of my life. I want to share joy with her, and overcome difficulties together when we happen to face them."Not long after Lee Seung Gi broke the news, Lee Minho made his visit to Lee Seung Gi's Instagram.Under his upload, Lee Minho playfully wrote, "What kind of situation is this? Lee Seung Gi about to sing 'Will You Marry Me?' at his own wedding?"A little while later, Lee Seung Gi replied to his comment, "I do need a rapper for the song. How about you being that rapper?"'Will You Marry Me?' is a song by Lee Seung Gi featuring hip-hop artist BIZNIZ.Ever since it was released in 2009, it has always been one of the most popular songs that is sang at wedding ceremonies in Korea.Both born in 1987, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Minho are known to be very close friends.Fans cannot wait to listen to Lee Seung Gi sing 'Will You Marry Me?' at his own wedding; they are wondering if Lee Minho really will take part in the song as a rapper as well.(Credit= Online Community, 'leeseunggi.official' 'actorleeminho' Instagram)(SBS Star)