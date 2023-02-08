뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Good Friend Lee Minho Responds to His Marriage Announcement
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Good Friend Lee Minho Responds to His Marriage Announcement

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Good Friend Lee Minho Responds to His Marriage Announcement

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.08 11:36 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gis Good Friend Lee Minho Responds to His Marriage Announcement
Actor Lee Minho responded to actor/singer Lee Seung Gi's marriage announcement in a fun way. 

On February 7, Lee Seung Gi shared a handwritten letter on his Instagram. 

In his letter, he said, "I proposed to my love Lee Dain, and she said yes. Our wedding ceremony is planned to be held on April 7." 
 
About Lee Dain, Lee Seung Gi stated, "She has a warm heart, and her heart is filled with love. I would like her to be by my side for the rest of my life. I want to share joy with her, and overcome difficulties together when we happen to face them." 
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Minho
Not long after Lee Seung Gi broke the news, Lee Minho made his visit to Lee Seung Gi's Instagram. 

Under his upload, Lee Minho playfully wrote, "What kind of situation is this? Lee Seung Gi about to sing 'Will You Marry Me?' at his own wedding?" 

A little while later, Lee Seung Gi replied to his comment, "I do need a rapper for the song. How about you being that rapper?" 
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Minho
'Will You Marry Me?' is a song by Lee Seung Gi featuring hip-hop artist BIZNIZ. 

Ever since it was released in 2009, it has always been one of the most popular songs that is sang at wedding ceremonies in Korea. 

Both born in 1987, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Minho are known to be very close friends. 

Fans cannot wait to listen to Lee Seung Gi sing 'Will You Marry Me?' at his own wedding; they are wondering if Lee Minho really will take part in the song as a rapper as well. 
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Minho
(Credit= Online Community, 'leeseunggi.official' 'actorleeminho' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.