[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN JEONGHAN Carries a Wooden Hammer Around Everywhere?？

On February 6, one fashion magazine posted a video of JEONGHAN on their YouTube.
The video showed JEONGHAN showing some of his essential items that he often carry around in his backpack.
Regarding this wooden hammer, JEONGHAN said, "I generally shop in Korea, but there's one thing in here that I brought from Japan on January 1. It's this small wooden hammer."
He held up the wooden hammer and commented, "I welcomed 2023 in Japan with my group members. There was a welcome drink that the hotel provided us and it came with this wooden hammer. As far as I remember, we had to break something with the hammer to drink it."
JEONGHAN stated, "I like to hold something in my hand. I feel kind of secure like that. So, I usually hold a chopstick, spoon or toy knife in my hand. That's how I'm planning on using this hammer too."
He continued, "But I will also use it if I happen to bump into some bad guys on the street while walking alone at night. That makes this hammer a self-defense weapon as well, doesn't it? I guess it's quite funny that I carry a hammer around with me though.", then chuckled.
In SEVENTEEN's behind-the-scenes footage, JEONGHAN really is often found with something in his hand, ranging from a feather to selfie stick.
(Credit= 'GQ KOREA' YouTube)
(SBS Star)