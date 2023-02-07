[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN JEONGHAN Carries a Wooden Hammer Around Everywhere?？

이미지 확대하기

It has been revealed that JEONGHAN of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN carries a wooden hammer around to places that he goes.On February 6, one fashion magazine posted a video of JEONGHAN on their YouTube.The video showed JEONGHAN showing some of his essential items that he often carry around in his backpack.One of the items was so random that it immediately caught the eye of a lot of fans―it was a wooden hammer.Regarding this wooden hammer, JEONGHAN said, "I generally shop in Korea, but there's one thing in here that I brought from Japan on January 1. It's this small wooden hammer."He held up the wooden hammer and commented, "I welcomed 2023 in Japan with my group members. There was a welcome drink that the hotel provided us and it came with this wooden hammer. As far as I remember, we had to break something with the hammer to drink it."Then, the K-pop star went on to explain why he decided to put that hammer in his backpack instead of throwing it away.JEONGHAN stated, "I like to hold something in my hand. I feel kind of secure like that. So, I usually hold a chopstick, spoon or toy knife in my hand. That's how I'm planning on using this hammer too."He continued, "But I will also use it if I happen to bump into some bad guys on the street while walking alone at night. That makes this hammer a self-defense weapon as well, doesn't it? I guess it's quite funny that I carry a hammer around with me though.", then chuckled.In SEVENTEEN's behind-the-scenes footage, JEONGHAN really is often found with something in his hand, ranging from a feather to selfie stick.(Credit= 'GQ KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)