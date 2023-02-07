뉴스
[SBS Star] Everyone Thinks EXO BAEKHYUN Became Younger Following His Alternative Military Service
[SBS Star] Everyone Thinks EXO BAEKHYUN Became Younger Following His Alternative Military Service

[SBS Star] Everyone Thinks EXO BAEKHYUN Became Younger Following His Alternative Military Service

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.07
[SBS Star] Everyone Thinks EXO BAEKHYUN Became Younger Following His Alternative Military Service
Everybody believes BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO became younger after his national mandatory duty. 

On February 5, BAEKHYUN officially completed his national mandatory duty as a public service worker. 

BAEKHYUN began his alternative military service in May 2021, which meant that this marked his return to the society in almost two years. 
BAEKHYUN
Only a day after the completion of his duty, BAEKHYUN went live on YouTube to share his excitement with fans. 

During the live broadcast, BAEKHYUN appeared with a cute yellow sweater and brown hair that covered half of his forehead. 

Surprisingly, he looked just as young as the time when he began his life as a public service worker in 2021. 

It really did not seem like he had aged at all; in fact, it looked as if he had gone back in time to his early debut days. 
BAEKHYUN
The live broadcast went on for about an hour, and around 130,000 fans joined the broadcast. 

BAEKHYUN told fans, "Thank you for waiting for me all this time. I didn't think that you would wait for me for this long. I was surprised to find out that so many of you patiently waited for me."  

He excitedly continued, "I'm planning to kick off my activities in the industry soon. Soon enough, you'll see me here and there. I'm not going anywhere anymore, guys! I can't wait to see you in person." 
 

Currently, no members of EXO are serving their national mandatory duty; they either completed their time or waiting to start theirs. 

Last month, SUHO shared that the group will be making a comeback with a new album this year. 

(Credit= 'EXO' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
