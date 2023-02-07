[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Says Song Ji-hyo's Confidence Disappears After the Shooting of 'Running Man'

On February 5 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok shared an interesting fact about Song Ji-hyo.
On this day, the members of 'Running Man' dressed themselves to the 'martial arts' theme.
During the opening, each member took turns and explained why they put on that particular outfit.
Everyone in the studio tilted their heads to the side and asked in confusion, "What? You're not 'Chun-Li'. That's not 'Chun-Li' at all! You look more like a spy."
Song Ji-hyo turned furious and told them loudly, "I am 'Chun-Li', okay? Look at my hair! I'm 'Chun-Li'!"
He laughingly continued, "Usually when Ji-hyo calls me after our shooting, she would tell me, 'Oppa, I didn't choose the right kind of outfit today, right? Gosh...' Even if I tell her that I was only joking at that time, she says, 'No, no. I should prepare myself better the next time.'"
As Song Ji-hyo listened to his words, she awkwardly laughed and tried to stop Yu Jae Seok from saying anything more.
(SBS Star)