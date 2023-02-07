[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Says Song Ji-hyo's Confidence Disappears After the Shooting of 'Running Man'

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok revealed what sorts of things actress Song Ji-hyo says to him on the phone after 'Running Man' shooting.On February 5 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok shared an interesting fact about Song Ji-hyo.On this day, the members of 'Running Man' dressed themselves to the 'martial arts' theme.During the opening, each member took turns and explained why they put on that particular outfit.When it was Song Ji-hyo's turn, she went, "I've dressed like 'Chun-Li' today."Everyone in the studio tilted their heads to the side and asked in confusion, "What? You're not 'Chun-Li'. That's not 'Chun-Li' at all! You look more like a spy."Song Ji-hyo turned furious and told them loudly, "I am 'Chun-Li', okay? Look at my hair! I'm 'Chun-Li'!"After a big laughter, Yu Jae Seok stated, "Ji-hyo sounds more confident than anyone here now, but what she's thinking in her mind is probably not what she's saying."He laughingly continued, "Usually when Ji-hyo calls me after our shooting, she would tell me, 'Oppa, I didn't choose the right kind of outfit today, right? Gosh...' Even if I tell her that I was only joking at that time, she says, 'No, no. I should prepare myself better the next time.'"As Song Ji-hyo listened to his words, she awkwardly laughed and tried to stop Yu Jae Seok from saying anything more.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)