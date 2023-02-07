[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO's Younger Sister to Make Her Acting Debut Under the Name 'Lee Ha Eum'

이미지 확대하기

JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE's younger sister Park Ji-young is to make debut as an actress under the name 'Lee Ha Eum'.On February 6, acting agency Starhaus Entertainment revealed a new member of the house―Lee Ha Eum.Along with the news, they uploaded photos of Lee Ha Eum on their social media.In the photos, Lee Ha Eum makes various poses in different outfits and settings.Despite being the first time taking her profile photos, she did not look awkward to be around cameras and make poses; she seemed professional already.Born in 2002, Lee Ha Eum's real name is Park Ji-young, and she is a younger sister of JIHYO (Park Ji-hyo).She previously worked as a commercial model for a clothing brand, which explained why she looked so natural in front of cameras.Ever since photos of her were released through a commercial last year, many said that she looked more like JENNIE of another K-pop girl group BLACKPINK or NAYEON of TWICE than JIHYO.Lee Ha Eum did look somewhat similar to JIHYO, but her features showed a stronger resemblance to JENNIE or NAYEON.This seemed especially more so in the profile photos that were unveiled yesterday.But whether she resembled JENNIE, NAYEON or JIHYO more, she certainly looked pretty in her own ways.A great number of people are looking forward to seeing her in different projects soon.(Credit= Starhaus Entertainment)(SBS Star)