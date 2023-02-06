[SBS Star] VIDEO: Katy Louise Saunders' Gorgeous Days in the Past Snatch Everyone's Attention

Actor Song Joong Ki's wife former British actress Katy Louise Saunders' past videos have caught the eye of many.On February 4, some past videos of Katy Louise Saunders circulated online.They were videos of Katy Louise Saunders in her younger days when she used to be active in the acting industry.Specifically, they were interviews of her with different Italian media outlets before 2011.Born in London, the United Kingdom, she moved to Rome, Italy when she was a child, which makes her fluent both in English and Italian.In the interviews, she answers questions and communicates with the interviewer in completely-fluent Italian.Her arresting beauty as well as lovely voice made everybody just go, "Wow."After seeing these interviews, a great number of people left comments saying things such as, "Wow, Song Joong Ki married such a beautiful woman!", "She is absolutely gorgeous.", "No wonder Song Joong Ki fell for her!" and so on.Last Monday, Song Joong Ki announced that him and Katy Louise Saunders have married each other.At that time, he also shared that they were expecting a child together.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)