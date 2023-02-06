뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Katy Louise Saunders' Gorgeous Days in the Past Snatch Everyone's Attention
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Katy Louise Saunders' Gorgeous Days in the Past Snatch Everyone's Attention

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Katy Louise Saunders' Gorgeous Days in the Past Snatch Everyone's Attention

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.06 18:43 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Katy Louise Saunders Gorgeous Days in the Past Snatch Everyones Attention
Actor Song Joong Ki's wife former British actress Katy Louise Saunders' past videos have caught the eye of many. 

On February 4, some past videos of Katy Louise Saunders circulated online. 

They were videos of Katy Louise Saunders in her younger days when she used to be active in the acting industry. 

Specifically, they were interviews of her with different Italian media outlets before 2011. 
 
 

Born in London, the United Kingdom, she moved to Rome, Italy when she was a child, which makes her fluent both in English and Italian. 

In the interviews, she answers questions and communicates with the interviewer in completely-fluent Italian. 

Her arresting beauty as well as lovely voice made everybody just go, "Wow."

After seeing these interviews, a great number of people left comments saying things such as, "Wow, Song Joong Ki married such a beautiful woman!", "She is absolutely gorgeous.", "No wonder Song Joong Ki fell for her!" and so on. 
 

Last Monday, Song Joong Ki announced that him and Katy Louise Saunders have married each other. 

At that time, he also shared that they were expecting a child together. 

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.