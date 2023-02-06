[SBS Star] Rumors Spread that OH MY GIRL ARIN & NCT MARK Are Dating Each Other; Agencies Respond

이미지 확대하기

ARIN of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL and MARK of boy group NCT are thought to be dating each other.On February 5, ARIN updated her Instagram with some new photos.In the photos, there were photos of ARIN posing in front of the sun.Out of the six that she uploaded, the first one grabbed the attention of K-pop fans.It was a photo of ARIN posing as if she is kissing the sun.After seeing this photo, fans claimed that it was the other half of MARK's Instagram profile photo that he updated last October.In his profile photo, MARK stands against the sun, and pretends to kiss the sun as well.The thing was, they posed on the opposite sides to each that they looked like they were kissing one another when the photos were put together.Since they were previously speculated to be in a relationship a number of times in the past, a lot of fans started to believe that this might really be 'love-stagram'.But on February 6, MARK's management agency SM Entertainment gave their official response to their dating rumors.They said, "What's going around about MARK isn't true. The dating rumors are just rumors."ARIN's management agency WM Entertainment also responded, "Those claims are completely unfounded. Her photos were taken by herARIN and MARK went to the same high school―School of Performing Arts Seoul, and were in the same class throughout high school.Back in 2017, it was rumored that they were together.(Credit= 'onyourm__ark' 'ye._.vely618' Instagram)(SBS Star)