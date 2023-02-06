뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Rumors Spread that OH MY GIRL ARIN & NCT MARK Are Dating Each Other; Agencies Respond
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Rumors Spread that OH MY GIRL ARIN & NCT MARK Are Dating Each Other; Agencies Respond

[SBS Star] Rumors Spread that OH MY GIRL ARIN & NCT MARK Are Dating Each Other; Agencies Respond

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.06 17:41 View Count
[SBS Star] Rumors Spread that OH MY GIRL ARIN & NCT MARK Are Dating Each Other; Agencies Respond
ARIN of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL and MARK of boy group NCT are thought to be dating each other. 

On February 5, ARIN updated her Instagram with some new photos. 

In the photos, there were photos of ARIN posing in front of the sun. 

Out of the six that she uploaded, the first one grabbed the attention of K-pop fans. 

It was a photo of ARIN posing as if she is kissing the sun. 
MARK and ARIN dating rumors
After seeing this photo, fans claimed that it was the other half of MARK's Instagram profile photo that he updated last October. 

In his profile photo, MARK stands against the sun, and pretends to kiss the sun as well. 

The thing was, they posed on the opposite sides to each that they looked like they were kissing one another when the photos were put together. 
MARK and ARIN dating rumors
Since they were previously speculated to be in a relationship a number of times in the past, a lot of fans started to believe that this might really be 'love-stagram'. 

But on February 6, MARK's management agency SM Entertainment gave their official response to their dating rumors. 

They said, "What's going around about MARK isn't true. The dating rumors are just rumors." 

ARIN's management agency WM Entertainment also responded, "Those claims are completely unfounded. Her photos were taken by her 
MARK and ARIN dating rumors
ARIN and MARK went to the same high school―School of Performing Arts Seoul, and were in the same class throughout high school. 

Back in 2017, it was rumored that they were together. 

(Credit= 'onyourm__ark' 'ye._.vely618' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.