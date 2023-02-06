[SBS Star] Rumors Spread that OH MY GIRL ARIN & NCT MARK Are Dating Each Other; Agencies Respond

On February 5, ARIN updated her Instagram with some new photos.
In the photos, there were photos of ARIN posing in front of the sun.
Out of the six that she uploaded, the first one grabbed the attention of K-pop fans.
It was a photo of ARIN posing as if she is kissing the sun.
In his profile photo, MARK stands against the sun, and pretends to kiss the sun as well.
The thing was, they posed on the opposite sides to each that they looked like they were kissing one another when the photos were put together.
But on February 6, MARK's management agency SM Entertainment gave their official response to their dating rumors.
They said, "What's going around about MARK isn't true. The dating rumors are just rumors."
ARIN's management agency WM Entertainment also responded, "Those claims are completely unfounded. Her photos were taken by her
Back in 2017, it was rumored that they were together.
(Credit= 'onyourm__ark' 'ye._.vely618' Instagram)
(SBS Star)