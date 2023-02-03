[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok's Wish to Perform with GUMMY on Stage Comes True; He Is Her Concert Guest

On February 3, news outlet Star News reported that Cho Jung Seok is the guest of GUMMY's upcoming 20th debut anniversary concert 'BE ORIGIN'.
'BE ORIGIN' is scheduled to take place at Olympic Hall, Seoul on February 4 and 5, and the report stated that Cho Jung Seok will be joining GUMMY as a guest on the second day.
At that time, GUMMY said, "Jung Seok keeps saying that he wants to sing a duet song with me at my concert. He wouldn't stop going on about it. It's been years now."
She continued, "It's his wish to make that happen. He knows how to sing all the duet songs that I released, and...", then added with a shy smile, "He's quite good at them."
He is also passionate about singing; he previously sang various soundtracks of his dramas, including 'Hospital Playlist', 'You Are the Best!' and more.
Many are looking forward to watching the couple's duet performance this weekend.
(SBS Star)