[SBS Star] 'HYBE Brothers' TXT Shares They Recently Went to BTS Members' Homes for Some Advice
[SBS Star] 'HYBE Brothers' TXT Shares They Recently Went to BTS Members' Homes for Some Advice

[SBS Star] 'HYBE Brothers' TXT Shares They Recently Went to BTS Members' Homes for Some Advice

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.03 16:11
[SBS Star] HYBE Brothers TXT Shares They Recently Went to BTS Members Homes for Some Advice
K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) shared that they recently visited the members of their label sunbae BTS' homes to get some advice from them. 

On February 3 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio program 'Radio Show', TXT made a guest appearance. 

During the conversation, the host Park Myung-soo said to SOOBIN, "I heard that you went to ask RM for some advice prior to this comeback. Is that right?" 
TXT
SOOBIN answered, "Ah yes, I did. I don't have these concerns anymore, but there was this period of time last year when I kept having doubts about myself. I wasn't sure whether I was the right person to be a singer, and if I was doing well in this industry right now. I also worried about my future." 

He continued, "So, I went to see RM at his place to get some advice. He gave me the best kind of advice. It was really helpful. We sat down for a talk over some fried chicken, and that was very nice too. I had an incredible time there. After returning from his place, I thought to myself, 'I should work harder.'" 

To this, Park Myung-soo asked as a joke, "Is that because his house was big?" 

SOOBIN burst out laughing and playfully answered, "That was one of the reasons." 
TXT
Then, TAEHYUN revealed that he often gets advice from SUGA, JIMIN and J-HOPE, "I recently went to SUGA's place for a talk as well."

This time, Park Myung-soo asked if SUGA's house is big like RM's. 

With a big smile, TAEHYUN responded, "It was unbelievably huge. It certainly motivated me to work harder!"
TXT
(Credit= 'TXT_members' Twitter, KBS Cool FM Radio Show) 

(SBS Star) 
