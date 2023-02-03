[SBS Star] 'HYBE Brothers' TXT Shares They Recently Went to BTS Members' Homes for Some Advice

On February 3 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio program 'Radio Show', TXT made a guest appearance.
During the conversation, the host Park Myung-soo said to SOOBIN, "I heard that you went to ask RM for some advice prior to this comeback. Is that right?"
He continued, "So, I went to see RM at his place to get some advice. He gave me the best kind of advice. It was really helpful. We sat down for a talk over some fried chicken, and that was very nice too. I had an incredible time there. After returning from his place, I thought to myself, 'I should work harder.'"
To this, Park Myung-soo asked as a joke, "Is that because his house was big?"
SOOBIN burst out laughing and playfully answered, "That was one of the reasons."
This time, Park Myung-soo asked if SUGA's house is big like RM's.
With a big smile, TAEHYUN responded, "It was unbelievably huge. It certainly motivated me to work harder!"
(SBS Star)