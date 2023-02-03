[SBS Star] 'HYBE Brothers' TXT Shares They Recently Went to BTS Members' Homes for Some Advice

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) shared that they recently visited the members of their label sunbae BTS' homes to get some advice from them.On February 3 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio program 'Radio Show', TXT made a guest appearance.During the conversation, the host Park Myung-soo said to SOOBIN, "I heard that you went to ask RM for some advice prior to this comeback. Is that right?"SOOBIN answered, "Ah yes, I did. I don't have these concerns anymore, but there was this period of time last year when I kept having doubts about myself. I wasn't sure whether I was the right person to be a singer, and if I was doing well in this industry right now. I also worried about my future."He continued, "So, I went to see RM at his place to get some advice. He gave me the best kind of advice. It was really helpful. We sat down for a talk over some fried chicken, and that was very nice too. I had an incredible time there. After returning from his place, I thought to myself, 'I should work harder.'"To this, Park Myung-soo asked as a joke, "Is that because his house was big?"SOOBIN burst out laughing and playfully answered, "That was one of the reasons."Then, TAEHYUN revealed that he often gets advice from SUGA, JIMIN and J-HOPE, "I recently went to SUGA's place for a talk as well."This time, Park Myung-soo asked if SUGA's house is big like RM's.With a big smile, TAEHYUN responded, "It was unbelievably huge. It certainly motivated me to work harder!"(Credit= 'TXT_members' Twitter, KBS Cool FM Radio Show)(SBS Star)