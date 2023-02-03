뉴스
[SBS Star] "We Weighed Everyday and..." VIVIZ Fooled Their Managers Into Thinking They Weighed Lighter?
[SBS Star] "We Weighed Everyday and..." VIVIZ Fooled Their Managers Into Thinking They Weighed Lighter?

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.03 14:04 View Count
K-pop girl group VIVIZ talked about the days in the past when their agency was strict to them about their diet. 

On February 2, a video of VIVIZ was posted on a popular YouTube channel. 

While talking together, they looked back on the past to early debut days when they were on a strict diet. 

They said, "Our agency didn't let us eat anything but salad at that time. Our lives were tough, but not very tough at the same time. What we mean by that is... We ate salad during the day, but we ate lots of snacks at night... Secretly!", then laughed. 

EUNHA explained, "Every night when our manager was taking a shower, we all sneaked out and headed to a convenient store in front of our apartment complex that we lived in. There, we grabbed everything that we could. We would have a snack party together after returning to the dorm." 

UMJI stated, "Because they constantly stopped us from eating anything that we wanted, we became more and more desperate for food. We were just happy to have anything besides salad back then." 
Then, SINB shared that they also used to fool their managers into believing they weighed much less than they actually weighed. 

SINB commented, "Back in the day, our managers used to weigh ourselves every day. When we had to go on a scale, we would tell our managers, 'I don't want to weigh more because of my hair. Can one of the members hold my hair for me while I'm on the scale?' So, we used to pull each other's hair up as much as possible without being too obvious. It actually weighed much less that way." 

She resumed, "Some managers didn't let us do that, so we would put a finger on a table beside the scale and push it as hard as we could. But we got caught doing those things one day, so they moved the scale to the middle of our practice room." 

EUNHA laughed and added, "We didn't stop there though. We pretended as if we were waiting to go on the scale next, then stood close to the one on the scale. The member on the scale would put their finger over our arms. But we got caught doing this too, so we ended up weighing one by one from then." 
 

(Credit= '일일칠 - 117' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
