[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT TAEYONG Shares He Was Paralyzed from the Waist Down Due to Back Problems

TAEYONG of K-pop boy group NCT shocked fans with a shocking fact about himself.On February 2, singer Kim Jong-kook updated his YouTube channel with a new workout video.In this video, Kim Jong-kook works out with the three members of NCT―TAEYONG, JAEHYUN and JUNGWOO.Before they worked out, TAEYONG said to Kim Jong-kook, "Initially, it was just JAEHYUN and JUNGWOO joining your YouTube video. But I told my company that I wanted to be part of it as well."He continued, "I have a really bad back. Due to that, I was even paralyzed from the waist down before."Kim Jong-kook responded, "Oh, really? Well, I've been a member of a dance group since when I was 20, so I know what that can do to your body. You repeatedly get injured, then treat your injury, then get hurt again, right? You've come to the right place today."Once TAEYONG, JAEHYUN and JUNGWOO started to work out, Kim Jong-kook went up to each one of them and directed them in a detailed manner as if he was their personal trainer.Following their intense workout session, TAEYONG smiled and told Kim Jong-kook, "I feel like all my stress has been relieved. My brain feels quite refreshed as well."He went on, "I often get a slipped disc when I work out with my personal trainer, so I was kind of worried that the same thing will happen to me again. But all the workouts that I did today were okay on my back. Thank you."The fact that TAEYONG had back problems was an utterly shocking truth, because TAEYONG is the lead dancer of the group with a great talent in dancing, who always impressed people with his dancing skills.Upon finding out about this, fans left comments such as, "Oh wow, I had no idea that he had such a bad back!", "I really hope he doesn't over-use his back from now on.", "Oppa, please put your treatments before performances." and so on.(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube)(SBS Star)