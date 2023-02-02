뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Joong Ki's Wife Katy Louise Saunders Found in a Commercial with George Clooney
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Joong Ki's Wife Katy Louise Saunders Found in a Commercial with George Clooney

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Joong Ki's Wife Katy Louise Saunders Found in a Commercial with George Clooney

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.02 18:06 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Joong Kis Wife Katy Louise Saunders Found in a Commercial with George Clooney
Fans discovered actor Song Joong Ki's wife former British actress Katy Louise Saunders in a commercial with American actor George Clooney. 

Following the marriage announcement Song Joong Ki made earlier this week, many have been busy trying to find more about Katy Louise Saunders. 

While digging things up, it was found that she was in a commercial which George Clooney starred in a long time ago. 

It was a commercial from 2008; Katy Louise Saunders was 24 years old at that time. 
NESPRESSO commercial
NESPRESSO commercial
In this commercial, George Clooney is at a coffee boutique, trying to make some coffee for himself using a coffee machine with a capsule. 

While doing so, he gets approached by a woman who asks if he is George Clooney. 

He says yes, and at the end of their brief conversation, she makes him annoyed by taking his coffee capsule. 

As he makes his cup of coffee with a new coffee capsule, another woman approaches him―this is Katy Louise Saunders. 

She asks if he is George Clooney, but in order to prevent the same thing happening again, he does not tell her that he is this time. 

He smiles at her and says, "No, you must be mistaken.", then walks away with his coffee. 

Katy Louise Saunders is left there with a confused look on her face. 
 

Upon seeing this past video of Katy Louise Saunders, lots of people left comments such as, "Wow, she is so beautiful!", "Their baby's going to be really good-looking for sure!", "Oh, I remember seeing this commercial on TV. I can't believe she's the one that married Song Joong Ki!" and more. 

(Credit= 'hi_songjoongki' Instagram, NESPRESSO) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.