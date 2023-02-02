[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Joong Ki's Wife Katy Louise Saunders Found in a Commercial with George Clooney

이미지 확대하기

Fans discovered actor Song Joong Ki's wife former British actress Katy Louise Saunders in a commercial with American actor George Clooney.Following the marriage announcement Song Joong Ki made earlier this week, many have been busy trying to find more about Katy Louise Saunders.While digging things up, it was found that she was in a commercial which George Clooney starred in a long time ago.It was a commercial from 2008; Katy Louise Saunders was 24 years old at that time.In this commercial, George Clooney is at a coffee boutique, trying to make some coffee for himself using a coffee machine with a capsule.While doing so, he gets approached by a woman who asks if he is George Clooney.He says yes, and at the end of their brief conversation, she makes him annoyed by taking his coffee capsule.As he makes his cup of coffee with a new coffee capsule, another woman approaches him―this is Katy Louise Saunders.She asks if he is George Clooney, but in order to prevent the same thing happening again, he does not tell her that he is this time.He smiles at her and says, "No, you must be mistaken.", then walks away with his coffee.Katy Louise Saunders is left there with a confused look on her face.Upon seeing this past video of Katy Louise Saunders, lots of people left comments such as, "Wow, she is so beautiful!", "Their baby's going to be really good-looking for sure!", "Oh, I remember seeing this commercial on TV. I can't believe she's the one that married Song Joong Ki!" and more.(Credit= 'hi_songjoongki' Instagram, NESPRESSO)(SBS Star)