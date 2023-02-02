뉴스
[SBS Star] Lovelyz Seo Jisoo Looks Back to When There Were Sexual Offender & Homosexual Rumors
Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.02 16:39 Updated 2023.02.02 16:48 View Count
Seo Jisoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz broke down as she reminisced the past when there were rumors that she was a sexual offender and homosexual. 

On February 2, Seo Jisoo's management agency Mystic Story updated their YouTube channel with a new video. 

In this video, Seo Jisoo and comedian Kim Young-chul went to see a shaman to ask them about their lives. 

While telling Seo Jisoo about her, the shaman said, "They're telling me that you'll go through a lot of hardships in life. It'll be because of rumors. Rumors will always follow you around. You may be bashed for something that you haven't done. That's your life." 

He went on, "It looks like you had a difficult time from 2015 to 2017. Every day must have been hard then. How did you manage to go through all that by yourself? You must have felt so upset. They're keep telling me that things must've been very upsetting for you." 

As Seo Jisoo listened to the shaman's words, she broke into tears and continued crying for ages. 
 

Back in the end of 2014, just before Lovelyz was set to make debut, some rumors about Seo Jisoo started spreading online. 

Several girls accused Seo Jisoo of being a sexual offender, and outed her as a homosexual. 

Soon after that, Seo Jisoo claimed that there were not true, and filed a suit against them in an attempt to clear her name. 

Due to trauma following the spread of rumors though, Seo Jisoo had to take a break from all activities right after her debut. 

Seo Jisoo returned to the industry almost a year later in September 2015, and the allegations were proven to be false in October 2016. 
Seo Jisoo
Seo Jisoo
(Credit= 'MYSTIC_TV' YouTube, Woollim Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
