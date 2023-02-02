뉴스
[SBS Star] "Young, Beautiful and Rich!" BLACKPINK LISA Seen Using an Invitation-only Card for the Super Rich
Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.02 11:40 View Count
It was discovered that LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK uses a credit card for the super rich. 

On February 1, it was reported that LISA purchased a house in Seongbuk-dong, Seoul for 7.5 billion won (approximately 6.2 million dollars).

The house is located in an affluent area, where it is home to various well-known business leaders, politicians and top stars such as actors Bae Yong-joon, Lee Seung Gi and more. 

Since LISA said to have paid for this house all in cash, the level of her wealth snatched the attention of everyone. 
LISA
Later on the same day, JISOO unveiled a video of her visiting the Christmas martket in Cologne, Germany with LISA on her YouTube. 

While going around the market, JISOO and LISA stopped by a stall that sold different homemade liquors. 

After trying a sample of a mango-flavored liquor, LISA's eyes widened in surprise, and asked if she could buy a bottle of that. 

Then, she tried other flavors and excitedly asked for them too. 

When she got her wallet out to pay for them, fans could not help but notice a card that was inserted at the very front of her wallet. 
LISA
It was because the card was 'the Black' from Hyundai card―a credit card for the super rich.

Available through invitation only, the holder of the card has to be personally approved by the vice president of Hyundai Card and seven members of board of directors.

The holder must earn more than 100 billion won (approximately 83 million dollars) yearly, or have over 100 billion won in his/her savings account. 

The annual membership fee is also as high as 2.5 million won (approximately 2,000 dollars) a year. 

Previously, G-DRAGON of boy group BIGBANG, JUNGKOOK of another boy group BTS and actor Lee Jung Jae were spotted using this particular credit card. 
the Black
(Credit= '행복지수 103%' YouTube, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram, 'hyundaicard' Official Website)

(SBS Star)
