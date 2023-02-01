[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Says She Wants to Hear People Say, "You Are So Pretty" for the Rest of Her Life

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared that what she wants to hear people say for the rest of her life is, "You are so pretty."On January 31, one fashion magazine updated a short video of JISOO playing 'This or That' on their Instagram.The first question was, "Would you rather take 100 photos for someone or be taken 100 times?"JISOO answered right away, "I'd rather take 100 photos for someone. I feel great joy when I take photos of someone, because they always like my photos."She continued, "In fact, they all want to be taken by me.", then laughingly added, "Or that might just be how I feel, but... I do feel like everybody looks for me when they want their photos taken."As the second question, JISOO was asked whether she would like to hear people tell her that she is really pretty or hilarious for the rest of her life.JISOO thought for a little while, then went for the former one.She explained, "I feel like it'll be a lot harder to hear people tell me, 'You are so pretty' for the rest of my life than 'You are hilarious'. So, 'pretty' it is!"Lastly, JISOO was asked, "Which reply makes you angrier: 'ㅡㅡ' (used to express displeasure) or 'ㅋ' (used to laugh but in a way that looks as if you're not interested and thinks what the other person has just said is stupid or ridiculous)?"It seems like the level of JISOO's anger went up simply by listening to this question, because she furiously went, "Both!"JISOO went on, "Oh, I can't choose one. They both make me angry!", then smiled.(Credit= 'gq_korea' Instagram)(SBS Star)