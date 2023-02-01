뉴스
[SBS Star] Han Seung Yeon Gets Jealous as Hur Young Ji Hangs Out with Kang Ji Young More than Her
Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.01
Han Seung Yeon of K-pop girl group KARA made the cutest complaint to her fellow member Hur Young Ji about her hanging out with another group member Kang Ji Young more than her these days. 

On January 26, Han Seung Yeon and Hur Young Ji guested on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'TEN'. 

While having a conversation, Han Seung Yeon said, "Young Ji has made me quite upset these days. I'm going to disclose something about her today, everyone!" 

Startled by Han Seung Yeon's unexpected statement, Hur Young Ji turned red and started sweating. 

Han Seung Yeon hesitated a little, "Honestly! Honestly, though...", which made Hur Young Ji get all nervous and ask, "What is it? Honestly what? Tell me!" 
KARA
Han Seung Yeon responded, "Okay, okay. So, after you became a member of KARA, you spent more time with me than any other members, isn't that right?" 

She continued, "We prepared for our last album together for like six months. But during that time, I noticed that you've become closer to another members than me." 

Hur Young Ji commented in a surprised tone of voice, "Oh, really? Did I seem like that? Could you... Could you give me more details? Let me write it down.", then got a pen ready to write it down on the printed script.
KARA
Han Seung Yeon blushed and went on to provide more detailed information for Hur Young Ji, "I watched your interview yesterday. In that interview, you said that you were able to tell Ji Young some things that you couldn't tell us, because she's the same age as you and you feel comfortable with her." 

As soon as Hur Young Ji heard this, she screamed out loud and said, "On my! I had no idea that you would watch that interview!" 

Han Seung Yeon laughingly added, "I'm so upset. I even paid for your dermatologist treatments! How could you do that to me? Oh, and there's one other thing! Following our group's schedule, you would always go on the same van with Ji Young. You guys live far away from each other as well. Why get on the same van, huh?" 

Hur Young Ji turned even more red and explained, "It was because Ji Young and I finished getting ready at the same time. Nothing more than that." 

Han Seung Yeon laughed hard and told the hosts, "It's so fun to make fun of Young Ji like this.", then said to Hur Young Ji, "It's okay. I wasn't being serious." 
KARA
Then, the host Bae Sung-jae asked what Hur Young Ji had written down on her script, saying that she seemed busy writing things down.

Hur Young Ji said, "I wrote... I didn't get much down. Just that... Seung Yeon unnie is upset, because of me and Ji Young... And two vans...", making everyone laugh. 
 
(Credit= SBS POWER FM TEN) 

(SBS Star) 
