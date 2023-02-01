[SBS Star] "We Have to Stick Together Forever Now" SJ Says They Missed the Timing to Cut Ties with Each Other

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group Super Junior shared the reason why they are still together is because they missed the timing to cut ties with each other.On January 31, a video of Super Junior was uploaded on a popular YouTube channel.The video showed the members of Super Junior watching the group's recently-released documentary.In the documentary, LeeTeuk said, "When I first made debut, I had no idea that I would be part of Super Junior for as long as 15 years. A lot of K-pop groups at that time disbanded after five years, so I honestly didn't think I would come this far with them."As ShinDong watched the documentary, he commented, "We were always like, 'Let's be together until the world ends!', but we all thought in our minds, 'Yeah, it's so unlikely that we will even last five years.' Seriously, there were no K-pop groups back then which lasted that long. That made it hard for us to see ourselves still together after five years."He laughingly continued, "But we have no choice now; we have to stick together till death do us part. We only have each other now."LeeTeuk added, "That's right. It's been way too long since we've been together that we have no other friends.", then playfully commented, "We missed the timing to cut ties with each other. We have to stick to one another forever now."Then, KyuHyun stated, "We're nine in total at the moment, but one or two may disappear one day. But I don't think any of us will disappear unless... That person commits a crime.", then awkwardly smiled.LeeTeuk looked at each member in the room and said as the group's leader, "Let's not commit any crime, everybody."Debuted in November 2005, Super Junior released a great number of hit songs so far, including 'U', 'SORRY, SORRY', 'BONAMANA', 'Mr. Simple' and more.(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube)(SBS Star)