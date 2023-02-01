뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jang Keun Suk Claims the Title 'Prince of Asia' to Be Originally His
Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.01
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jang Keun Suk Claims the Title Prince of Asia to Be Originally His
Actor Jang Keun Suk claimed the title 'Prince of Asia' to be originally his. 

On January 27, Jang Keun Suk featured in a popular YouTube show 'Café Parasite'. 

While talking together, another guest Heo Sung Tae mentioned that Jang Keun Suk welcomed his 30th debut anniversary last year. 

As a gift, the host Kim Hae-jun gave him a crown and put it on his head. 
Jang Keun Suk
After sitting back down, Kim Hae-jun asked Jang Keun Suk, "You are known as the original 'Prince of Asia'. You know that, right?"

Jang Keun Suk answered, "Actually, I gave that title myself. I began spreading it. I told everyone, 'I'm 'Prince of Asia', don't you know that?' Every time people heard me saying that, they told me, 'You're still as crazy as you used to be.'" 

He resumed, "At some point though, I started seeing the title 'Prince of Asia' written alongside my name on articles. When I saw those articles, I thought to myself, 'Yes, I did it!'", then laughed. 
Jang Keun Suk
Then, Kim Hae-jun commented, "There are lots of 'Prince of Asia' now. Is there anyone you thought, 'Him? He's the 'Prince of Asia'? No way.' Any competitors out there so far, you think?" 

Without hesitating for a single second, Jang Keun Suk answered, "Not really. I feel pretty confident as the original 'Prince of Asia'. I see no competitors. My mind is all peaceful." 

He continued, "It's like this, 'I'll let you walk on the same path as the path that I walked on. Follow me.' A true prince loves peace." 

Kim Hae-jun responded, "So, you're saying that nobody has beat you until now? There is no 'Prince of Asia' with more fame than you, is that what you're saying?" 

Jang Keun Suk laughingly stated, "Don't corner me like that.", then suddenly got up and said in a loud voice, "This comeback marks my return to the industry in five years! I'll hunt you down if you ruin this, you hear me?!"
 

(Credit= '딩고 뮤직 / dingo music' YouTube)  

(SBS Star) 
