[SBS Star] HAHA Is a Huge Fan of His Wife Byul; Her Recent Interview Demonstrates This

Singer Byul's recent interview showed how much of a huge fan her husband singer HAHA is of her.Recently, Byul sat down for an interview with the press to talk about her new album 'Startrail' that was unveiled on January 11.During the interview, Byul talked about one of the tracks in 'Startrail' titled, 'Don't Know'.Byul said, "Actually, 'Startrail' is a remake of HAHA's song that he released in the past. When he was working on 'Don't Know', I repeatedly told him how much I love the song. I also said to him, 'I feel like I'll be able to sing it better. Why don't you just pass the song to me?'"She laughed and continued, "So, I asked him if I could include 'Don't Know' in my new album and he said yes. After he listened to my version of 'Don't Know', he was like, 'What? Your version sounds much better than mine!' He seemed jealous."As Byul mentioned HAHA, she carried on talking about him; she said she realized even more that HAHA loves 'singer Byul' while she was preparing for 'Startrail'.Byul commented, "HAHA has always said that he is a fan of 'singer Byul', but I felt that even more this time. He wouldn't stop going on about my singing. Not too long ago, HAHA returned home after having some drinks outside. Before doing anything else, he started watching my performances on 'Mama the Idol'."She resumed, "As he was watching my performances, he kept saying, 'I seriously love seeing you on stage. You're amazing when you're up there.' HAHA is a singer too, but our genres are different, you know. He never stops talking about my singing. At that time, he also said, 'It must feel good to sing well like you, huh?' I think he got jealous again.", then burst into laughter.Byul and HAHA got married in 2012, and their first son Dream was born the year after.Then, they had a second son Soul in March 2017, and first daughter Song in July 2019.(Credit= 'sweetstar0001' Instagram)(SBS Star)