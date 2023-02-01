뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HAHA Is a Huge Fan of His Wife Byul; Her Recent Interview Demonstrates This
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] HAHA Is a Huge Fan of His Wife Byul; Her Recent Interview Demonstrates This

[SBS Star] HAHA Is a Huge Fan of His Wife Byul; Her Recent Interview Demonstrates This

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.01 11:11 View Count
[SBS Star] HAHA Is a Huge Fan of His Wife Byul; Her Recent Interview Demonstrates This
Singer Byul's recent interview showed how much of a huge fan her husband singer HAHA is of her. 

Recently, Byul sat down for an interview with the press to talk about her new album 'Startrail' that was unveiled on January 11. 

During the interview, Byul talked about one of the tracks in 'Startrail' titled, 'Don't Know'. 

Byul said, "Actually, 'Startrail' is a remake of HAHA's song that he released in the past. When he was working on 'Don't Know', I repeatedly told him how much I love the song. I also said to him, 'I feel like I'll be able to sing it better. Why don't you just pass the song to me?'" 

She laughed and continued, "So, I asked him if I could include 'Don't Know' in my new album and he said yes. After he listened to my version of 'Don't Know', he was like, 'What? Your version sounds much better than mine!' He seemed jealous." 
Byul
Byul
As Byul mentioned HAHA, she carried on talking about him; she said she realized even more that HAHA loves 'singer Byul' while she was preparing for 'Startrail'. 

Byul commented, "HAHA has always said that he is a fan of 'singer Byul', but I felt that even more this time. He wouldn't stop going on about my singing. Not too long ago, HAHA returned home after having some drinks outside. Before doing anything else, he started watching my performances on 'Mama the Idol'." 

She resumed, "As he was watching my performances, he kept saying, 'I seriously love seeing you on stage. You're amazing when you're up there.' HAHA is a singer too, but our genres are different, you know. He never stops talking about my singing. At that time, he also said, 'It must feel good to sing well like you, huh?' I think he got jealous again.", then burst into laughter. 
Byul
Byul and HAHA got married in 2012, and their first son Dream was born the year after.

Then, they had a second son Soul in March 2017, and first daughter Song in July 2019. 

(Credit= 'sweetstar0001' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.