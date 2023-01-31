[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN HOSHI Gets Caught While Trying to Get Away from a Drinking Party

이미지 확대하기

호시 몰래 움직이다 승관이한테 딱 들킴 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/eey4RuXn6B — 비누 (@boobinoo) January 29, 2023

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member HOSHI got caught while trying to get away from a drinking party with his fellow group members.On January 29, the first episode of JTBC's television show 'SEVENTEEN IN THE SOOP 2' was broadcast.In this episode, the members of SEVENTEEN were seen spending time at an accommodation in the quiet countryside together.After dinner, they sat around a large table outside for a drinking party.It seemed like HOSHI was not really up for any drinks though, because he tried to run away from it.He first headed inside the building beside the table that they were sitting, then came out from the back.He lowered his body a little, then quietly but quickly ran behind tall trees, towards another building.But SEUNGKWAN's eyes were faster than his legs; he immediately caught HOSHI and shouted, "Kwon Soon-young (HOSHI's real name)! I can see you! Stop running away!"HOSHI froze when he heard SEUNGKWAN's voice, and he awkwardly laughed.As HOSHI walked to them, SEUNGKWAN said, "I thought you were a wild rabbit or something. Hey, rabbit. Stop running away now and just sit here, okay?"Then, he got up and replicated HOSHI's 'rabbit-like' moves, which made everybody burst out laughing.Once HOSHI joined them, he blushed and hugged S.COUPS from the back in complete embarrassment.All of them, including HOSHI, could not stop laughing for ages about this whole thing.(Credit= JTBC SEVENTEEN IN THE SOOP 2)(SBS Star)