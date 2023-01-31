뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Trivia' Producers Share Being Impressed by BTS RM; He Says to Have Studied Tonnes for Each Topic
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.31
[SBS Star] Trivia Producers Share Being Impressed by BTS RM; He Says to Have Studied Tonnes for Each Topic
Jeon Hye-rim and Yang Jeong-woo, producers of tvN's television show 'Trivia 3', shared how RM of K-pop boy group BTS impressed them. 

On January 31, Jeon Hye-rim and Yang Jeong-woo held a press conference to share how they felt about wrapping up 'Trivia 3'. 

'Trivia 3' is a show in which tv personalities and experts from different areas sit down to discuss any topics of people's interest, ranging from aliens, space, marriage, human personalities to artificial intelligence. 
RM
During the press conference, they both mentioned how impressive RM was throughout the shooting of 'Trivia 3'. 

First, Jeon Hye-rim said, "RM really amazed me. Although it was his first time being on a show like this, he was communicating well with everybody and smoothly hosting the show. It was almost as if he knew exactly each member wanted to talk about." 

She continued, "Since we touch upon various topics at once, some get lost while talking, but RM did a good job putting them on the right track again. I found that fascinating. He seemed super professional. I was like, 'That's why he's world-class. BTS is not famous for nothing.'"
RM
Afterwards, Yang Jeong-woo stated, "I had no idea that RM would prepare that much for every shooting. We never asked him to, but he always read books about the topics that are scheduled to be discussed. He did more than what a host needed to do." 

He went on, "About half way through our season, I couldn't stop thinking how righteous he was. All other members of the show are much older than him, but he never backed off to tell them what his thoughts were or ask them difficult questions. I could see why BTS did well; it was because they had a leader like him. I feel like he'll keep doing well from now on."  
RM
(Credit= tvN Trivia 3) 

(SBS Star) 
