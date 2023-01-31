[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Shares There Were Times When Restaurant Staff Thought She Was Pregnant

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jeon So Min shared that they were times when restaurant staff thought she was pregnant.On January 29 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Jeon So Min made everyone laugh with her words.In this episode, the members of K-pop girl group IVE joined 'Running Man' members.During the opening, GAEUL revealed that she loves to eat alone that she often goes to restaurants by herself.GAEUL said, "I've gone to many restaurants by myself, but I still haven't gone to a Korean-style barbecue place on my own yet."To this, Jeon So Min responded, "Oh, really? I have! I ate at a grilled beef place a number of times. I even went to have an eel barbecue alone."Then, she shared her tips, "I usually just ordered one portion and asked for some juk (savory porridge made with rice) to go. That's one way to order food when you go to a barbecue restaurant without any company."She continued, "But since it's unusual for people to go to barbecue places by themselves, so I get misunderstood every now and then. The staff there think that I'm pregnant or something."At her unexpected remark mentioning pregnancy, everyone in the studio went silent for a bit, then they all burst into laughter together.After laughing, YUJIN gave Jeon So Min the thumbs up and stated, "You really are my role model. I want to make people laugh like you when I'm on television shows."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)