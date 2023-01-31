뉴스
[SBS Star] NAUL States Girls' Generation Taeyeon Was the Kindest Person He Met Lately
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.31
Singer NAUL shared what he thinks of Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation after working with her a short while ago. 

On the recent episode of NAUL and another singer Ecobridge's audio show 'Diggin' On Air', NAUL shared what it was like working with Taeyeon. 

Recently, NAUL has been working with Taeyeon for his music project 'Ballad Pop City'; NAUL produced a song titled 'Nights Into Days' and Taeyeon sang it. 
NAUL
During the two hosts were having a conversation together, Ecobridge asked NAUL, "How did your project go with Taeyeon? It's your project, but she sings it. How was that?" 

NAUL answered, "I honestly learned a lot from her. I realized that everyone is the only one. What I mean by that is that everybody has their own vocal color and that's just irreplaceable." 

The singer continued, "I recorded Taeyeon singing not long ago, and she really has an irreplaceable voice. It was actually my first time seeing her in person, and she was the kindest person that I met lately. I don't think I've met anyone kinder than her in the recent days." 
NAUL
He went on, "Taeyeon was very polite and respectful of others. I could also sense that she was taking other people's feelings into account. You know how there are some people out there who are as famous as her that are just arrogant? She wasn't like that at all. Her kindness made me smile." 

Lastly, he added, "When we had begun recording the song, she sounded quite nervous. But it didn't take long until she relaxed. She was an amazing singer. It was great working with her." 
 

'Nights Into Days' is scheduled to be released on February 2. 

(Credit= 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram, 'LONG PLAY MUSIC' NAVER Blog, '1theK (원더케이)' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
