[SBS Star] NAUL States Girls' Generation Taeyeon Was the Kindest Person He Met Lately

On the recent episode of NAUL and another singer Ecobridge's audio show 'Diggin' On Air', NAUL shared what it was like working with Taeyeon.
Recently, NAUL has been working with Taeyeon for his music project 'Ballad Pop City'; NAUL produced a song titled 'Nights Into Days' and Taeyeon sang it.
NAUL answered, "I honestly learned a lot from her. I realized that everyone is the only one. What I mean by that is that everybody has their own vocal color and that's just irreplaceable."
The singer continued, "I recorded Taeyeon singing not long ago, and she really has an irreplaceable voice. It was actually my first time seeing her in person, and she was the kindest person that I met lately. I don't think I've met anyone kinder than her in the recent days."
Lastly, he added, "When we had begun recording the song, she sounded quite nervous. But it didn't take long until she relaxed. She was an amazing singer. It was great working with her."
'Nights Into Days' is scheduled to be released on February 2.
(Credit= 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram, 'LONG PLAY MUSIC' NAVER Blog, '1theK (원더케이)' YouTube)
(SBS Star)