[SBS Star] "They Made So Much Fun of Me" Koo Hye Sun Mentions Struggling Due to Criticism in Early Debut
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.30 18:37
Actress Koo Hye Sun opened up her past feelings when she was receiving a great amount of criticism. 

Recently, Koo Hye Sun gave a speech at her university―Sungkyunkwan University; she talked about her journey as an actor, singer and director. 

During the speech, Koo Hye Sun spoke about the criticism she received in her early debut days. 

Koo Hye Sun said, "I made debut when I wasn't ready. My acting skills weren't trained yet. As you may know, many of my scenes from my dramas in the past have turned into memes online. I was everyone's target to make fun of. So many people made fun of me." 

She went on, "I was constantly bashed as well. As I experienced that for such a long time, I started bashing myself. I even thought about taking my own life. There were times when I felt like I didn't want to live anymore." 
Koo Hye Sun
Koo Hye Sun
Then, the actress shared what she did to overcome her negative emotions and thoughts. 

Koo Hye Sun stated, "Every time when I got the feeling that I didn't want to live, I took part in extreme sports. I did bungee jumping. I also did scuba diving. Participating in extreme sports really helped me get rid of those feelings and thoughts." 

She continued, "I also focused hard on my projects. Through my projects, I was able to overcome the difficulties that I faced because of what people said about me in my projects. It may sound weird, but that's how I get over the criticism." 
 

Koo Hye Sun made debut as a commercial model for computers in 2002; she made acting debut with MBC's sitcom 'Nonstop 5' in 2004. 

The actress saw her popularity soaring after leading KBS' drama 'Boys over Flowers' in 2009. 

(Credit= MBC Nonstop 5, 'ExCampus' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
