[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT SOOBIN Bursts Into Tears While Telling Fans He Will Make Them Happy

이미지 확대하기

��: 저의 올해 개인적인 목표로는 모아분들을 행복하게 해드리고 싶다 제 명확한 가장 큰 목표거든요 제가 여러분들 덕분에 행복했던 것처럼 여러분들에게 저도 그런 존재가 된다면은..



이 말 하면서 수빈이 울컥해가지구 ������ 수빈아 나는 늘 너 덕분에 행복해... pic.twitter.com/8ob3bRzD4E — 다섯 (@mo5txt) January 28, 2023

��: 여러분들 덕분에 제 직업에 자부심이 생기고 제 자존감도 너무 많이 올라가고 너무 감사하다고 말하고 싶고요 또 이제 오래오래 서로에게 행복을 주는 소중한 존재가 되었으면 좋겠습니다 감사합니다 우리 모아분들



너무 소중한 우리 수빈이

이런 널 사랑하지 않고 베길 수가 없어

고마워 사랑해 pic.twitter.com/MkgkupyEZ6 — ᴍɪʀɪ (@hyuni_txt) January 28, 2023

SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) burst into tears while telling fans that it is his wish to make them happy.On January 28, TXT held the group's comeback showcase in celebration of their fifth mini album 'THE NAME CHAPTER : TEMPTATION' at KINTEX, Ilsan with 2,000 fans.The showcase went on for about two hours; they performed some of their much-loved previously-released songs as well as new songs including the next title track 'Sugar Rush Ride'.Between performances, the members of TXT also sat down for a talk with a host Jae-jae.During the talk, Jae-jae asked each TXT member what their goals were for the year.To this question, SOOBIN answered, "I certainly have a goal as a singer, but this is more like my personal goal of the year. My goal is to make our fans, MOA, happy. In fact, that's my biggest and clearest goal of 2023. Just like how I was able to be happy thanks to you..."Then, SOOBIN suddenly choked up, burst into tears, and turned completely red as well.SOOBIN tried to compose himself, but it seemed like he became too emotional to do so.The TXT leader said with a shaky voice, "Please don't worry about me. I'm crying because I'm too happy.", then continued, "Just like how you made me happy, I would like to become someone like that to you."He went on, "You are the one who makes me feel proud of my career. You boost my self-esteem too. I would like to thank you for that. Thank you so much, MOA. Let's keep giving happiness to each other. Let's do that for a long, long time. Thank you, MOA."Upon hearing his sincere and warm words, MOA cheered hard for him.(Credit= HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)