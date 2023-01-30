뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT SOOBIN Bursts Into Tears While Telling Fans He Will Make Them Happy
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.30
SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) burst into tears while telling fans that it is his wish to make them happy. 

On January 28, TXT held the group's comeback showcase in celebration of their fifth mini album 'THE NAME CHAPTER : TEMPTATION' at KINTEX, Ilsan with 2,000 fans. 

The showcase went on for about two hours; they performed some of their much-loved previously-released songs as well as new songs including the next title track 'Sugar Rush Ride'. 

Between performances, the members of TXT also sat down for a talk with a host Jae-jae.
SOOBIN
During the talk, Jae-jae asked each TXT member what their goals were for the year. 

To this question, SOOBIN answered, "I certainly have a goal as a singer, but this is more like my personal goal of the year. My goal is to make our fans, MOA, happy. In fact, that's my biggest and clearest goal of 2023. Just like how I was able to be happy thanks to you..." 

Then, SOOBIN suddenly choked up, burst into tears, and turned completely red as well. 

SOOBIN tried to compose himself, but it seemed like he became too emotional to do so.
 
The TXT leader said with a shaky voice, "Please don't worry about me. I'm crying because I'm too happy.", then continued, "Just like how you made me happy, I would like to become someone like that to you." 

He went on, "You are the one who makes me feel proud of my career. You boost my self-esteem too. I would like to thank you for that. Thank you so much, MOA. Let's keep giving happiness to each other. Let's do that for a long, long time. Thank you, MOA." 

Upon hearing his sincere and warm words, MOA cheered hard for him. 
 
(Credit= HYBE Labels) 

(SBS Star) 
