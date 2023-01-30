[SBS Star] "Strawberries Are in a Heart Shape!" TAEYANG Enjoys a Packed Lunch Packed by Min Hyorin

이미지 확대하기

TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG enjoyed a bag lunch that his wife actress Min Hyorin packed for him.On January 29 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', TAEYANG made a guest appearance.In this episode, TAEYANG was seen heading to a studio to shoot his live talk show that was held in celebration of his comeback in six years.At the studio, TAEYANG said to his stylists, "Gosh, I'm really nervous. I got so nervous that I only got like 20 minutes of sleep last night."Then, his manager walked in with some bananas and told TAEYANG, "You should eat something before the show begins. I got you some bananas since you're on a diet right now."TAEYANG thanked him and had those bananas while he was getting ready.Just before the show, TAEYANG took something out of his bag―it was a bag lunch which Min Hyorin packed for him.In the first box, there was stir-fried mushrooms and bell peppers, and strawberries, boiled broccoli and rolled omelet in the other box.While opening the boxes, TAEYANG said with a smile, "It's a packed lunch filled with my wife's love. She usually packs me a fried egg, but she made a rolled omelet, as it's an important day today."After that, he put his hands together and said, "I'll enjoy this meal. Thank you!"His manager excitedly commented after stealing a glance at the food, "Oh, the strawberries are in the shape of a heart! Wow."(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere)(SBS Star)