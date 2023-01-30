뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Strawberries Are in a Heart Shape!" TAEYANG Enjoys a Packed Lunch Packed by Min Hyorin
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Strawberries Are in a Heart Shape!" TAEYANG Enjoys a Packed Lunch Packed by Min Hyorin

[SBS Star] "Strawberries Are in a Heart Shape!" TAEYANG Enjoys a Packed Lunch Packed by Min Hyorin

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.30 11:02 Updated 2023.01.30 11:03 View Count
[SBS Star] "Strawberries Are in a Heart Shape!" TAEYANG Enjoys a Packed Lunch Packed by Min Hyorin
TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG enjoyed a bag lunch that his wife actress Min Hyorin packed for him.

On January 29 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', TAEYANG made a guest appearance. 

In this episode, TAEYANG was seen heading to a studio to shoot his live talk show that was held in celebration of his comeback in six years. 

At the studio, TAEYANG said to his stylists, "Gosh, I'm really nervous. I got so nervous that I only got like 20 minutes of sleep last night." 

Then, his manager walked in with some bananas and told TAEYANG, "You should eat something before the show begins. I got you some bananas since you're on a diet right now." 

TAEYANG thanked him and had those bananas while he was getting ready. 
TAEYANG
Just before the show, TAEYANG took something out of his bag―it was a bag lunch which Min Hyorin packed for him. 

In the first box, there was stir-fried mushrooms and bell peppers, and strawberries, boiled broccoli and rolled omelet in the other box. 

While opening the boxes, TAEYANG said with a smile, "It's a packed lunch filled with my wife's love. She usually packs me a fried egg, but she made a rolled omelet, as it's an important day today."

After that, he put his hands together and said, "I'll enjoy this meal. Thank you!" 

His manager excitedly commented after stealing a glance at the food, "Oh, the strawberries are in the shape of a heart! Wow." 
TAEYANG
TAEYANG
TAEYANG
TAEYANG
(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.