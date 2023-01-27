뉴스
[SBS Star] HyunA ♥ DAWN Are Reportedly Back Together After 2 Months
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.27 17:59
K-pop artists HyunA and DAWN are reportedly back together after two months. 

In the beginning of December, HyunA personally delivered her breakup news with DAWN through her Instagram. 

Over a black background, she wrote in white, "We broke up. We've decided to remain as friends/co-workers from this day forward. Thank you for the love and support you've given us up to now." 

A little while later, DAWN came along and 'liked' this post on her Instagram. 

At that time, HyunA deleted the majority of photos of them together on her Instagram profile, while DAWN kept them as they were on his. 
HyunA and DAWN
But according to some insiders, they are apparently dating each other again. 

Those insiders told news outlet News1, "HyunA and DAWN have been tagging along each other's schedule in Korea as well as outside Korea, like they always have when they were together." 

They added, "Even at shooting sites, they didn't hide their feelings for one another. They were taking care of each other with much love." 
HyunA and DAWN
Back in August 2018, HyunA and DAWN told the media that they have been in a relationship for two years. 

Their unexpected announcement caused some conflicts between them and CUBE Entertainment, and they left the agency soon after that. 

They then joined singer PSY's agency P NATION; they promoted as duo 'HyunA & DAWN' at P NATION. 

Last August, the two stars parted ways with P NATION following their contract expiration. 

HyunA is still a free agent, and DAWN recently joined AREA―an agency for producers. 
HyunA and DAWN
(Credit= 'hyojong_1994' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
