[SBS Star] "My Eyes Just Open When I Have to Be Awake" J-HOPE Says He Never Sets an Alarm to Wake Up
[SBS Star] "My Eyes Just Open When I Have to Be Awake" J-HOPE Says He Never Sets an Alarm to Wake Up

[SBS Star] "My Eyes Just Open When I Have to Be Awake" J-HOPE Says He Never Sets an Alarm to Wake Up

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.27 13:50 Updated 2023.01.27 13:51 View Count
[SBS Star] "My Eyes Just Open When I Have to Be Awake" J-HOPE Says He Never Sets an Alarm to Wake Up
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS share that he does not ever set an alarm to wake up in the morning, because he just wakes up when he has to wake up. 

Recently, a short video of J-HOPE titled, 'J-HOPE's Bedtime Routine' was uploaded on the group's official online fan community. 

To a question, "How long does it take for you to fall asleep after lying in bed?", J-HOPE answered, "Oh, it doesn't take me long at all." 

He resumed, "I usually use my phone before I sleep. If I feel sleepy while I use my phone, I put it down and close my eyes. It only takes me like three to five minutes to fall asleep afterwards."
 
Then, J-HOPE was asked what his bedtime routine is. 

The K-pop star responded, "I pick the outfit that I would wear the next day. That's a must, because my day turns chaotic from the morning if I don't do that. Then, I use the restroom. I always use it before I go to bed." 

He added, "Once I return to my bedroom, I drink a glass of water. I lie on the bed and check the time and details of my schedule the following day. I go to sleep after that, without setting my alarm." 

He explained why he skips setting his alarm, "It's weird, but I naturally just wake up when I have to be awake for my schedule. That's why I don't set my alarm. I check my schedule before I sleep, you know, and I somehow know when I have to wake up and wake up at that time." 
 
Upon watching this video, all fans commented on how surprised they were about both facts. 

Not only are many adults in the modern society unable to fall asleep that fast, but most of them also rely on an alarm to wake up. 

They left comments such as, "Oh, he has such a healthy lifestyle.", "It seems like he has little stress despite his life as a hectic superstar!", "I could never wake up if I didn't have my alarm! I'll probably miss my work, meet-ups, appointments and everything else!" and so on. 
(Credit= WeVerse) 

(SBS Star) 
