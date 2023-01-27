뉴스
[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Excitedly Mentions Talking to BIGBANG G-DRAGON for the First Time in 2 Years
[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Excitedly Mentions Talking to BIGBANG G-DRAGON for the First Time in 2 Years

[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Excitedly Mentions Talking to BIGBANG G-DRAGON for the First Time in 2 Years

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.27
[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Excitedly Mentions Talking to BIGBANG G-DRAGON for the First Time in 2 Years
K-pop artist Hwang Kwang Hee spoke about having a conversation with G-DRAGON of boy group BIGBANG for the first time in about two years. 

On January 25 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Hwang Kwang Hee made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Hwang Kwang Hee gave an update on his friendship with G-DRAGON. 

The two stars became close after appearing in another MBC's television show 'Infinite Challenge' together in 2015, but in 2019, Hwang Kwang Hee shared that he had lost touch with G-DRAGON. 

At that time, Hwang Kwang Hee explained that the reason why they lost contact was because he was being too clingy to him, and that he believes, made G-DRAGON feel uncomfortable to be around him. 
Hwang Kwang Hee
On 'Radio Star', Hwang Kwang Hee said, "Until last year, we hadn't kept in touch for like two years. On my last birthday though, G-DRAGON took me by surprise. My manager was like, 'Take a look at G-DRAGON's Instagram. There's something you must see.' So, It turned out G-DRAGON had uploaded a post on his Instagram, congratulating my birthday. My heart completely melted then." 

He continued, "It had been years since we hadn't spoken to each other, but I called him and he sounded delighted to speak again. I told him, 'Let's keep in touch with one another from now on.' He actually called me a few days later, but I couldn't pick it up. I was unfortunately asleep at that time." 

He went on, "I thought about calling him back the next day, but I just decided not to in the end. He's a busy person, you know. I kept thinking that I may disturb him. I also worried that I might bother or annoy him.", then playfully added, "What if he can't write a song because he can't get me out of his head?!" 
Hwang Kwang Hee
Hwang Kwang Hee
