[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Excitedly Mentions Talking to BIGBANG G-DRAGON for the First Time in 2 Years

K-pop artist Hwang Kwang Hee spoke about having a conversation with G-DRAGON of boy group BIGBANG for the first time in about two years.On January 25 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Hwang Kwang Hee made a guest appearance.During the talk, Hwang Kwang Hee gave an update on his friendship with G-DRAGON.The two stars became close after appearing in another MBC's television show 'Infinite Challenge' together in 2015, but in 2019, Hwang Kwang Hee shared that he had lost touch with G-DRAGON.At that time, Hwang Kwang Hee explained that the reason why they lost contact was because he was being too clingy to him, and that he believes, made G-DRAGON feel uncomfortable to be around him.On 'Radio Star', Hwang Kwang Hee said, "Until last year, we hadn't kept in touch for like two years. On my last birthday though, G-DRAGON took me by surprise. My manager was like, 'Take a look at G-DRAGON's Instagram. There's something you must see.' So, It turned out G-DRAGON had uploaded a post on his Instagram, congratulating my birthday. My heart completely melted then."He continued, "It had been years since we hadn't spoken to each other, but I called him and he sounded delighted to speak again. I told him, 'Let's keep in touch with one another from now on.' He actually called me a few days later, but I couldn't pick it up. I was unfortunately asleep at that time."He went on, "I thought about calling him back the next day, but I just decided not to in the end. He's a busy person, you know. I kept thinking that I may disturb him. I also worried that I might bother or annoy him.", then playfully added, "What if he can't write a song because he can't get me out of his head?!"(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'prince_kwanghee' Instagram)(SBS Star)