[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Excitedly Mentions Talking to BIGBANG G-DRAGON for the First Time in 2 Years

On January 25 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Hwang Kwang Hee made a guest appearance.
During the talk, Hwang Kwang Hee gave an update on his friendship with G-DRAGON.
The two stars became close after appearing in another MBC's television show 'Infinite Challenge' together in 2015, but in 2019, Hwang Kwang Hee shared that he had lost touch with G-DRAGON.
At that time, Hwang Kwang Hee explained that the reason why they lost contact was because he was being too clingy to him, and that he believes, made G-DRAGON feel uncomfortable to be around him.
He continued, "It had been years since we hadn't spoken to each other, but I called him and he sounded delighted to speak again. I told him, 'Let's keep in touch with one another from now on.' He actually called me a few days later, but I couldn't pick it up. I was unfortunately asleep at that time."
He went on, "I thought about calling him back the next day, but I just decided not to in the end. He's a busy person, you know. I kept thinking that I may disturb him. I also worried that I might bother or annoy him.", then playfully added, "What if he can't write a song because he can't get me out of his head?!"
(SBS Star)