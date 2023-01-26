뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Tells What Difficulties He Faced While Preparing for His Solo Album
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Tells What Difficulties He Faced While Preparing for His Solo Album

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Tells What Difficulties He Faced While Preparing for His Solo Album

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.26 17:21 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Tells What Difficulties He Faced While Preparing for His Solo Album
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS shared what difficulties he faced while getting ready for his solo album. 

On January 23, one fashion magazine updated their YouTube channel with a video of JIMIN. 

In this video, JIMIN shared what he has been up to lately, "Nothing's been so special. I've just been working on my solo album." 

Then, the cameraman asked if he could give a little spoiler about the music he is working on at the moment. 

JIMIN answered, "Well, it's not something that big. It's my first time working on an album by myself, and I feel a lot of pressure for that, actually. I tried to put in the feelings and thoughts that I felt in the past two years into the album. I guess I could say that it's an album that I looked back on myself while making it." 
JIMIN
JIMIN
The cameraman asked, "Could you tell us the difference between working on an album as a group and working alone?" 

JIMIN responded, "Oh, everything is different. Since I'm working all by myself, I tend to think too much, which leads to the outcomes coming out slower. When I was preparing for an album with my members, we would discuss any matters that came to mind, so we were able to move on fast." 

The K-pop artist went on, "I think, the problem is, that I'm doing this by myself for the very first time and I keep questioning myself. I would ask myself questions like, 'Would it be okay to release this?', 'Is this really good enough?' and 'Am I missing something?' Because of these questions, I recorded my songs again and again. That's why my solo album is coming out later than some of my fans expected it to be released." 
 

Earlier this month, it was reported that JIMIN is planned to make debut as a soloist in February. 

About this report though, JIMIN's management agency Big Hit Music stated, "We'll announce the exact date of his solo debut once we decide on it." 

(Credit= 'W KOREA' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.