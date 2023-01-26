[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Tells What Difficulties He Faced While Preparing for His Solo Album

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS shared what difficulties he faced while getting ready for his solo album.On January 23, one fashion magazine updated their YouTube channel with a video of JIMIN.In this video, JIMIN shared what he has been up to lately, "Nothing's been so special. I've just been working on my solo album."Then, the cameraman asked if he could give a little spoiler about the music he is working on at the moment.JIMIN answered, "Well, it's not something that big. It's my first time working on an album by myself, and I feel a lot of pressure for that, actually. I tried to put in the feelings and thoughts that I felt in the past two years into the album. I guess I could say that it's an album that I looked back on myself while making it."The cameraman asked, "Could you tell us the difference between working on an album as a group and working alone?"JIMIN responded, "Oh, everything is different. Since I'm working all by myself, I tend to think too much, which leads to the outcomes coming out slower. When I was preparing for an album with my members, we would discuss any matters that came to mind, so we were able to move on fast."The K-pop artist went on, "I think, the problem is, that I'm doing this by myself for the very first time and I keep questioning myself. I would ask myself questions like, 'Would it be okay to release this?', 'Is this really good enough?' and 'Am I missing something?' Because of these questions, I recorded my songs again and again. That's why my solo album is coming out later than some of my fans expected it to be released."Earlier this month, it was reported that JIMIN is planned to make debut as a soloist in February.About this report though, JIMIN's management agency Big Hit Music stated, "We'll announce the exact date of his solo debut once we decide on it."(Credit= 'W KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)