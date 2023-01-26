[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Responds to Some Saying that She Looks "Old" in 'The Glory'

On January 26, one fashion magazine released their interview with Song Hye Kyo online.
During the interview, Song Hye Kyo spoke about playing her character 'Moon Dong-eun' in the recently-premiered series 'The Glory'.
Song Hye Kyo shared that she is satisfied with the way she looked in 'The Glory', because she believes she managed to look like 'Moon Dong-eun'.
The actress stated, "In romance dramas, both the male and female lead need to look beautiful. But I didn't have to look good in 'The Glory' at all; I had no reason to do so. So, I put a minimum amount of makeup on and used lights that made me look that way."
She continued, "I also thought it would be weird for 'Dong-eun' to look really good, because she lived an uneasy life. I thought that would be nonsense if she had flawless skin and stuff. Because of the way I look on 'The Glory' though, a lot of people have been saying that I had gotten very old now, but it's true, I did get old.", then laughed.
Song Hye Kyo answered, "Ah yes, I have. There was this time in the middle of my journey here where I kept asking myself, 'Is this the right path for me? I don't think I have the talent for acting.' But acting has become really fun for me after I started shooting 'The Glory'. Some scenes are very difficult, but I felt so happy at the end of the day when I got those scenes done. Every day, I just couldn't wait to turn into 'Dong-eun' again.
With twinkles in her eyes, she said, "At the moment, I'm excited about my next project. I want to film my next one as soon as I can. Acting is so fun!"
(SBS Star)