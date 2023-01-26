[SBS Star] "I Was Just So Done with..." GOT7 BAMBAM Says He Thought About Retiring After Leaving JYP Ent.

On January 25, BAMBAM guested on MBC's talk show 'Radio Star'.
While talking together, the hosts mentioned BAMBAM gaining a great amount of popularity following his appearance in TVING's dating show 'Transit Love 2' that aired last year.
BAMBAM first joined as a special host, but then he became a permanent host on 'Transit Love 2' after his honest and funny comments became the talk of the Internet.
He turned serious and commented, "To be very honest with you, I felt like I was done with this industry after the end of my contract with JYP Entertainment. I was just fed up with trying anymore, you know. I'm quite recognized outside Korea, but it seemed like nobody really knew who I was in Korea."
He continued, "I kept asking myself, 'What's the problem? Why is it so difficult for me to get recognized here even though I'm trying hard?' I felt really frustrated about that, and thought about leaving this industry for good at that time."
He resumed, "During our sixth conversation, they said to me, 'You made debut in Korea, but you're still not very well-known in Korea. Isn't that kind of sad? Let's focus on doing things in Korea together.' It was as if they had read my mind, because all other agencies were trying to use me to expand themselves to countries outside Korea. It seemed like my current agency knew exactly what I wanted. So, I said, 'Okay, I'll give it a try.'"
"I told them though, 'If I had tried for like a year, but I'm not seeing any progress, then I'm going to retire from the industry.' But thankfully, 'Transit Love 2' did so well, and I was able to get my name out there as a result. I thank my agency and 'Transit Love 2' for that.", he added with a smile.
He tied with ABYSS Company in March 2021, which is an agency home to K-pop acts such as SUNMI, DARA, MeloMance and more.
(Credit= MBC Radio Star, TVING)
(SBS Star)