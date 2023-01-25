[SBS Star] "No Wonder She's Such a Great Dancer!" TWICE MOMO Says Her First-ever Memory Is of Her Dancing

이미지 확대하기

MOMO of K-pop girl group TWICE―one of the greatest dancers in the K-pop world―shared that her first-ever memory is of her dancing.On January 25, one fashion magazine released their recent interview of MOMO online.During the interview, MOMO excitedly talked about the upcoming release of TWICE's 12th mini album in March.MOMO said, "We'll be making a comeback with a very charismatic song. The choreography is really powerful as well. My main dance genres are hip-hop and urban dance, and those genres are to be blended with TWICE's dance style this time. I'm quite excited for this comeback."Then, MOMO mentioned that she had been attending dance classes since when she was three years old, "It might sound crazy, but my first-ever memory is of me dancing."She continued, "My older sister actually began taking dance lessons before I did. When I saw her taking those classes, I said to my parents that I wanted to learn dance like her. Apparently, I cried and begged for it."She went on, "I was the happiest when I danced. I wasn't interested in studying, so going to dance classes after school was a big part of my daily life. I came to Korea to start training right after I graduated from middle school. I came to Korea right when I wanted some changes in life, so I wasn't scared or anything. I was the kind of kid who relied too much on my older sister, so I wanted to get something done by myself."After that, the interviewer asked, "I heard that you were known for putting many hours into your practice when you were a trainee. Is that right?"MOMO shyly smiled and answered, "Ah yes. Well, I'm a perfectionist when it comes to my dance. I practiced until I felt like I was perfect. I also practiced dance every day. I never made a mistake during our monthly evaluation."(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)