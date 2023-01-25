뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Are Heartbroken to Discover How Sick JIN Actually Was During 'Yet to Come' Busan Concert
[SBS Star] Fans Are Heartbroken to Discover How Sick JIN Actually Was During 'Yet to Come' Busan Concert

[SBS Star] Fans Are Heartbroken to Discover How Sick JIN Actually Was During 'Yet to Come' Busan Concert

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.25
[SBS Star] Fans Are Heartbroken to Discover How Sick JIN Actually Was During Yet to Come Busan Concert
ARMY (the name of K-pop boy group BTS' fandom) around the world are heartbroken to find out how sick the group's member JIN actually was during the concert in Busan last October. 

On January 22, BTS' management agency Big Hit Music dropped a behind-the-scenes footage from the group's concert 'Yet to Come' that took place at Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Busan in October last year.

Since it was BTS' first in-person concert in Korea in a long time, all BTS members put more effort into their preparations than ever. 
JIN
It turned out that JIN was not only practicing hard for the concert, but also getting ready for his solo album 'The Astronaut' then.  

This was seen in the recently-released videos that showed his journey to the release of 'The Astronaut'. 

At that time, he had a sore throat and was in such a bad condition that he was getting IV drips to recover for the album as well as concert. 
 

In this behind-the-scenes footage, JIN's voice was seen breaking due to sore throat and he also kept coughing before the concert. 

While doing his hair, he said, "I have to do well today, but my voice sounds terrible. I'm worried. I'm going to do everything I can to make it better though. I'm planning to gargle and take some medications." 

But thankfully, he felt a lot better like he hoped once he went up on stage; nobody at the concert thought that he was feeling unwell then, because he demonstrated amazing singing skills throughout the concert.  
 
Many ARMY believe that it was due to himself pushing hard during the concert, to avoid letting any of them down for poor performances. 

They are giving JIN the thumbs up for his professionalism, but heartbroken at the same time as they think about him being strict to himself when feeling unwell, just for them. 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, Big Hit Music) 

(SBS Star) 
