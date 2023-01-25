[SBS Star] Jung Yu-mi Says Sam Hammington Used to Get Attacked for Dating a Korean Girl in the Past

이미지 확대하기

Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington's wife Jung Yu-mi shared that there were times in the past when Sam Hammington used to get attacked on the streets for dating a Korean girl.On January 23 episode of MBC's television show 'Miss Wife', Jung Yu-mi revealed her love story with Sam Hammington.Jung Yu-mi said, "I met Sam in Itaewon in the '90s. On that day, I had gone to Itaewon with my friend, just to hang out. A cute foreign guy sat next to us, and I asked in my poor English, 'Where are you from?' He answered in Korean, 'Have a guess.' He was Sam, who had come to Korea as an exchange student. That's how it all began."She continued, "There weren't as many Korean girls dating non-Korean guys at that time. It definitely wasn't that common. So, a lot of people would start a fight with Sam when we were walking on the streets together. They would say things like, 'Why are you dating a Korean girl, huh?' Sometimes, they would actually hit him hard. We went to the police station on a regular basis. It wasn't because he had done anything wrong. It just wasn't easy back then."She went on, "One day, three guys started off a fight with Sam, and they asked us to pay them 10 million won (approximately 8,100 dollars) as a settlement at the police station. They said that Sam had hurt their fingers. I felt upset, but I just gave them the money.""I heard them laughing and counting the bills in the restroom. It made me furious. The police officer was like, 'Why did you give them the money? You didn't have to do that.' Sam felt bad that he couldn't say anything as well.", then sighed, "That incident gave me so much stress that I lost like 7kg after that day.", she added.Following many years of being in a relationship, Jung Yu-mi and Sam Hammington got married in 2013.They have two sons―William and Bentley Hammington, who were born in July 2016 and November 2017.(Credit= MBC Miss Wife, 'yumihammington' Instagram)(SBS Star)