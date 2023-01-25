[SBS Star] Former 4MINUTE Nam Ji Hyun Reveals Her Wedding Photos; Is She Getting Married Soon?

이미지 확대하기

Some recent photos of Nam Ji Hyun, formerly of K-pop girl group 4MINUTE, are making many wonder whether she is getting married soon.On January 24, Nam Ji Hyun updated her Instagram with four wedding photos.In the photos, Nam Ji Hyun wore a beautiful wedding dress alongside a mysterious guy, whose face was not seen.Nam Ji Hyun wrote, "These are sample photos that I took at a wedding photo studio a while back. Time really flies. They did such a great job with the photos!"Upon seeing her photos, her followers filled the comment section asking Nam Ji Hyun if she was getting married.Later on that day, Nam Ji Hyun clarified that the photos were not for her own wedding.Nam Ji Hyun said, "A great number of people are asking me if I'm getting married, but that's been totally misunderstood."She laughingly added, "I posted those pictures simply because they were pretty. They're not my wedding photos!"It seemed like Nam Ji Hyun was just modelling for a wedding photo studio, and the mystery man was also a model.After finding out that it was a misunderstanding, all her followers laughed and left comments saying things such as, "I honestly thought you were getting married, unnie!", "Whoa, I was so surprised for a second there LOL", "Ohhh what?! I thought they were really yours!" and so on.(Credit= 'jihyunilovee' Instagram)(SBS Star)