[SBS Star] Former 4MINUTE Nam Ji Hyun Reveals Her Wedding Photos; Is She Getting Married Soon?

On January 24, Nam Ji Hyun updated her Instagram with four wedding photos.
In the photos, Nam Ji Hyun wore a beautiful wedding dress alongside a mysterious guy, whose face was not seen.
Nam Ji Hyun wrote, "These are sample photos that I took at a wedding photo studio a while back. Time really flies. They did such a great job with the photos!"
Upon seeing her photos, her followers filled the comment section asking Nam Ji Hyun if she was getting married.
Nam Ji Hyun said, "A great number of people are asking me if I'm getting married, but that's been totally misunderstood."
She laughingly added, "I posted those pictures simply because they were pretty. They're not my wedding photos!"
It seemed like Nam Ji Hyun was just modelling for a wedding photo studio, and the mystery man was also a model.
(Credit= 'jihyunilovee' Instagram)
(SBS Star)