[SBS Star] JAMIE Writes Messages Implying that Her Boyfriend Cheated on Her with 5 Other Girls
[SBS Star] JAMIE Writes Messages Implying that Her Boyfriend Cheated on Her with 5 Other Girls

[SBS Star] JAMIE Writes Messages Implying that Her Boyfriend Cheated on Her with 5 Other Girls

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.25 11:20
[SBS Star] JAMIE Writes Messages Implying that Her Boyfriend Cheated on Her with 5 Other Girls
K-pop artist JAMIE wrote messages on her Instagram that implied her boyfriend Koo Min-chul cheated on her. 

On January 23, JAMIE updated her Instagram with four new stories. 

In her stories, JAMIE wrote, "When you find out your boyfriend is a cheater. I love it. He doesn't know it yet, but he's definitely getting out of my life. Have fun with 4-5? other girls, babe." 

She added, "Oh, I'm going to make a good fxxxing song about it. Don't bash men. It's just him." 
JAMIE
Although JAMIE did not specify who this person was, many speculated it to be Koo Min-chul. 

JAMIE and Koo Min-chul, a former member of the Republic of Korea Navy Special Warfare Flotilla―UDT who gained fame from his appearance in Channel A's television show 'Steel Troops 2', made their relationship public last November.

Since they let the world know that they were dating each other, they posted lots of photos together on their Instagram.
JAMIE
Following her story update on January 23 though, JAMIE deleted all photos of them together, which made a lot of people become more certain that Koo Min-chul cheated on her. 

Koo Min-chul, however, still has photos of him with JAMIE on his Instagram; he has not yet given any response to speculations that he is the one JAMIE referred to as a 'cheater'. 
JAMIE
(Credit= 'jiminxjamie' 'hodohodopo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
