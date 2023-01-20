뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Help but Scream as They See JIMIN·TAEYANG Keep Hugging in the Making of 'VIBE'
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Help but Scream as They See JIMIN·TAEYANG Keep Hugging in the Making of 'VIBE'

[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Help but Scream as They See JIMIN·TAEYANG Keep Hugging in the Making of 'VIBE'

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.20 18:26 View Count
[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Help but Scream as They See JIMIN·TAEYANG Keep Hugging in the Making of VIBE
Fans could not help but scream at the top of their lungs as they spotted JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS and TAEYANG of another K-pop boy group BIGBANG continuously sharing a hug in the making of 'VIBE'. 

On January 20, NAVER NOW shared a behind-the-scenes footage of the music video of 'VIBE'―TAEYANG's new song featuring JIMIN―that was released last Friday. 

In this behind-the-scenes footage, JIMIN shared his excitement about filming a music video as well as 'making of the music video' with TAEYANG. 

JIMIN excitedly said, "All my fans know this, but I've been a huge fan of TAEYANG since when I was little. I can't believe that I'm shooting a 'making of the music video' with him right now." 

As TAEYANG listened to his words, he commented, "You know what? I can't believe it either.", then he smiled and wrapped his arm around JIMIN's shoulders. 
TAEYANG and JIMIN
TAEYANG and JIMIN
They seemed to have had a great time while filming 'VIBE', because they were seen keep smiling and laughing together. 

It also seemed like TAEYANG adores JIMIN a lot; he gave JIMIN a hug every time they finished shooting a scene. 

Both JIMIN and TAEYANG were seen smiling ear to ear when they hugged as well. 

The footage did not even last for five minutes, but they hugged over three times. 

They gave each other a big hug after their live performance in the evening of January 19 too. 

These sweet moments of the two superstars are making fans scream and go, "Oh my! This is so cute!" 
 
(Credit= NAVER NOW) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.