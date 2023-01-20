[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Help but Scream as They See JIMIN·TAEYANG Keep Hugging in the Making of 'VIBE'

이미지 확대하기

�� 저희 팬들은 다 알고 계실 텐데 되게 어렸을 때부터 너무 팬이었거든요. 이 자리에서 뭔가 메이킹을 같이 한다는 게 믿기지 않는 현실인 것 같습니다☺️

�� 저도 믿기지가 않습니다�� pic.twitter.com/ib5s1XFXxI — 하튜 vibe (@jmnxlv) January 20, 2023

Fans could not help but scream at the top of their lungs as they spotted JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS and TAEYANG of another K-pop boy group BIGBANG continuously sharing a hug in the making of 'VIBE'.On January 20, NAVER NOW shared a behind-the-scenes footage of the music video of 'VIBE'―TAEYANG's new song featuring JIMIN―that was released last Friday.In this behind-the-scenes footage, JIMIN shared his excitement about filming a music video as well as 'making of the music video' with TAEYANG.JIMIN excitedly said, "All my fans know this, but I've been a huge fan of TAEYANG since when I was little. I can't believe that I'm shooting a 'making of the music video' with him right now."As TAEYANG listened to his words, he commented, "You know what? I can't believe it either.", then he smiled and wrapped his arm around JIMIN's shoulders.They seemed to have had a great time while filming 'VIBE', because they were seen keep smiling and laughing together.It also seemed like TAEYANG adores JIMIN a lot; he gave JIMIN a hug every time they finished shooting a scene.Both JIMIN and TAEYANG were seen smiling ear to ear when they hugged as well.The footage did not even last for five minutes, but they hugged over three times.They gave each other a big hug after their live performance in the evening of January 19 too.These sweet moments of the two superstars are making fans scream and go, "Oh my! This is so cute!"(Credit= NAVER NOW)(SBS Star)