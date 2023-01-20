[SBS Star] "My Bum Looks Huge!" Cha Eun-woo Laughs·Gets Shy While Going Through His Photo Book

이미지 확대하기

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO had a blast going through the photos in his first photo book.On January 18, Cha Eun-woo updated his YouTube channel with a video of him unboxing his first-ever photo book.Before he unboxed the photo book, Cha Eun-woo explained that the photos taken in Cebu, the Philippines, "When we arrived, it was raining really hard, but the next day when we had to shoot, it was all sunny. The weather was super nice. Let me take a look at the cheerful version first."He said, "It's my first time looking at these photos too. For these shots, I wanted the photographers to take some natural photos of me. So, I tried to think that I wasn't shooting. I just played around, splashing water everywhere and stuff. I probably annoyed them by splashing water on them."As he was flipping the pages in the cheerful version, he laughed at the fact that his belly button was showing and stated, "Oh, you can see my belly button! I look like an elementary student having fun."He also laughed while looking at himself making different poses, and made remarks such as, "Don't you think my arm look like a chicken leg here?", "Oh my! My bum looks huge!" and more.Then, he came across some photos that showed him taking a shower with no top on.He shyly laughed and stated, "Oh, these photos make me cringe. I'm going to remain silent until I pass them. They're really making me blush. I don't know what my fans would think of these, but I hope they like them."After that, he opened the chic version that was mainly filmed at a luxury hotel.Regarding his photos in the chic version, he stated, "Since I had taken so many photos on that day, I ran out of poses. It looks like I kept making similar poses. I didn't have any time to monitor them at that time, so I wondered how the photos would turn out. But they turned out very well, it seems.", then smiled.(Credit= '차은우 CHAEUNWOO' YouTube)(SBS Star)