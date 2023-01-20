[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM HUH YUNJIN Has a Sister Who Looks Just like Her?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

It turns out HUH YUNJIN of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM has a sister who looks just like her.Recently, one TikToker with almost 300,000 followers grabbed the attention of a lot of K-pop fans.It was because she resembled HUH YUNJIN to the point that she could even fool them into thinking it was HUH YUNJIN herself.Every part of her appearance just seemed to say that "I'm HUH YUNJIN!" despite the fact that she was not one.Actually, she is HUH YUNJIN's younger sister Huh Ye-jin, who is three years younger than HUH YUNJIN.Some fans actually knew that this TikToker was HUH YUNJIN's younger sister, but the majority of K-pop fans had no idea that she was a sister of HUH YUNJIN.Upon discovering that Huh Ye-jin was HUH YUNJIN's sister, they could finally see why they looked so much alike.But it was still surprising that they looked almost the same, because they are not twins or anything.They had the same big round eyes, tall nose, beautiful lips and defined jawline.The only difference seemed to be that Huh Ye-jin had more baby fat on her face.A lot of K-pop fans are saying that they cannot wait until they see a TikTok video of the two together one day.(Credit= 'official.lesserafim' Facebook, 'rxyejin' TikTok)(SBS Star)