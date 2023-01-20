[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM HUH YUNJIN Has a Sister Who Looks Just like Her?

Recently, one TikToker with almost 300,000 followers grabbed the attention of a lot of K-pop fans.
It was because she resembled HUH YUNJIN to the point that she could even fool them into thinking it was HUH YUNJIN herself.
Every part of her appearance just seemed to say that "I'm HUH YUNJIN!" despite the fact that she was not one.
Some fans actually knew that this TikToker was HUH YUNJIN's younger sister, but the majority of K-pop fans had no idea that she was a sister of HUH YUNJIN.
Upon discovering that Huh Ye-jin was HUH YUNJIN's sister, they could finally see why they looked so much alike.
They had the same big round eyes, tall nose, beautiful lips and defined jawline.
The only difference seemed to be that Huh Ye-jin had more baby fat on her face.
