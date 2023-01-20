[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han Seung Yeon Mentions Koo Ha Ra During Acceptance Speech at 'Seoul Music Awards'

이미지 확대하기

Han Seung Yeon of K-pop girl group KARA mentioned the group's late member Koo Ha Ra during an acceptance speech at 'Seoul Music Awards'.In the evening of January 19, an annual awards ceremony 'Seoul Music Awards' took place at KSPO DOME, Seoul.A lot of K-pop acts were invited to the event, and one of them was KARA.On this day, KARA was announced as the winner of the 'K-pop Special Award'.When the announcement was made, the members of KARA―Han Seung Yeon, Park Gyu-ri, Kang Ji Young, Hur Young Ji and Nicole brightly smiled and headed to the stage together.The leader Park Gyu-ri said, "As it's been so long since we receive an award, I don't really know what to say right now."She paused for a little while, then resumed, "Last year, we released a new album in celebration of our 15th debut anniversary, and we received much more love than we expected. Thank you so much for the love and support you've given us."Then, Han Seung Yeon commented, "A friend of ours couldn't join us today. We will accept this award with her. Thank you."Han Seung Yeon was referring to Koo Ha Ra, who has been a member of KARA since 2008, but passed away in November 2019.Upon hearing her words, the audience cheered hard for KARA; some were seen getting emotional and shedding tears as well.KARA entered the K-pop world in March 2007; they recently returned with a new album 'MOVE AGAIN' for the first time in seven and a half years.(Credit= DSP Media, Seoul Music Awards, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)