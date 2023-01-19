뉴스
[SBS Star] WENDY Tells Why She Always Runs to Fans & Spends Time with Them Before Her Radio Show




Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.19 17:18

WENDY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet shared why she always runs to fans and spends time with them on the way to record her radio show. 

On January 19, one fashion magazine released their recent interview of WENDY online. 

During the interview, WENDY spoke about her fans who had been by her side since her debut in 2014. 

She said, "It's been almost 10 years since I made debut already. I always think to myself, 'For all this time, our fans trusted and loved us. How did they do that? How is that even possible?' I especially thought this way during our group promotions last year."  

She continued, "I'm not really the kind of person with a high self-esteem, but my fans play a huge role in boosting my self-esteem. That makes me feel like my responsibility is to treat them well. So, I do my best to make them happy." 
WENDY
WENDY
Then, the interviewer mentioned WENDY always running to fans and spending time with them before SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Young Street', "It's been over a year since you became the host of 'Young Street'. But you never once skipped going up to them, even when it was raining or freezing cold. That really shows how much you care for your fans." 

With a shy smile, WENDY stated, "Those fans who come to see me heading to the radio studio usually wait there for like half an hour to an hour just to see me for a bit. After I arrive at the broadcasting center, I have to pose for photos for press photographers first. Then, I can go and see my fans." 

She went on, "I feel bad about the fact that they had waited for me for so long that I try to go to them as fast as I can. The only time I could spare for them is like five minutes, so every second is precious. That's why I run and chat to them before my radio show." 
 

(Credit= 'sbsyoungstreet' Instagram, Online Community, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, '덬튜브 (DUCKtube)' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
