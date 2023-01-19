[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Says She Does Not Want to Be Born as Herself Again Even If She Had the Opportunity

이미지 확대하기

Actress Song Hye Kyo shared that she does not want to be born as herself again even if she was given the opportunity.On January 18, one fashion magazine released an 'Ask Me Anything' video of Song Hye Kyo online.The video showed Song Hye Kyo answering questions that were asked by fans in advance.As the first question, she was asked which of her characters she liked the best, and Song Hye Kyo revealed that it was 'Moon Dong-eun' from her recent series 'The Glory'.The actress explained, "I love all my characters, so it's hard to pick one. But I have to say that I still can't let go of 'Moon Dong-eun'. I think 'Moon Dong-eun' has the biggest place in my heart at the moment."She continued, "'The Glory' marked my first time filming that sort of genre, so everything was difficult for me at first. I really want to shoot some scenes again that I shot in the beginning. But thankfully, a lot of people are telling me that I was just 'Moon Dong-eun' herself, so I feel kind of relieved now."Then, Song Hye Kyo was asked an intriguing question, "Would you want to be born as yourself again if you had the chance?"To a big surprise, Song Hye Kyo did not say yes to it; in fact, she immediately responded, "No."She explained why she does not want to be born as Song Hye Kyo again, "Well, I lived as Song Hye Kyo once. I want to live as someone else in my next life."In response to this, one of the production team members commented, "I want to be born as Song Hye Kyo in my next life then!"Song Hye Kyo laughed and responded, "Oh, I won't stop you! I really hope you will be born as Song Hye Kyo in your life after this one."(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)