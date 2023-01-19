뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Says She Does Not Want to Be Born as Herself Again Even If She Had the Opportunity
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Says She Does Not Want to Be Born as Herself Again Even If She Had the Opportunity

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Says She Does Not Want to Be Born as Herself Again Even If She Had the Opportunity

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.19 13:52 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Says She Does Not Want to Be Born as Herself Again Even If She Had the Opportunity
Actress Song Hye Kyo shared that she does not want to be born as herself again even if she was given the opportunity. 

On January 18, one fashion magazine released an 'Ask Me Anything' video of Song Hye Kyo online. 

The video showed Song Hye Kyo answering questions that were asked by fans in advance. 
Song Hye Kyo
As the first question, she was asked which of her characters she liked the best, and Song Hye Kyo revealed that it was 'Moon Dong-eun' from her recent series 'The Glory'. 

The actress explained, "I love all my characters, so it's hard to pick one. But I have to say that I still can't let go of 'Moon Dong-eun'. I think 'Moon Dong-eun' has the biggest place in my heart at the moment." 

She continued, "'The Glory' marked my first time filming that sort of genre, so everything was difficult for me at first. I really want to shoot some scenes again that I shot in the beginning. But thankfully, a lot of people are telling me that I was just 'Moon Dong-eun' herself, so I feel kind of relieved now." 
Song Hye Kyo
Then, Song Hye Kyo was asked an intriguing question, "Would you want to be born as yourself again if you had the chance?" 

To a big surprise, Song Hye Kyo did not say yes to it; in fact, she immediately responded, "No." 

She explained why she does not want to be born as Song Hye Kyo again, "Well, I lived as Song Hye Kyo once. I want to live as someone else in my next life." 

In response to this, one of the production team members commented, "I want to be born as Song Hye Kyo in my next life then!" 

Song Hye Kyo laughed and responded, "Oh, I won't stop you! I really hope you will be born as Song Hye Kyo in your life after this one."  
 

(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.