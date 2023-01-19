[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Says She Does Not Want to Be Born as Herself Again Even If She Had the Opportunity

On January 18, one fashion magazine released an 'Ask Me Anything' video of Song Hye Kyo online.
The video showed Song Hye Kyo answering questions that were asked by fans in advance.
The actress explained, "I love all my characters, so it's hard to pick one. But I have to say that I still can't let go of 'Moon Dong-eun'. I think 'Moon Dong-eun' has the biggest place in my heart at the moment."
She continued, "'The Glory' marked my first time filming that sort of genre, so everything was difficult for me at first. I really want to shoot some scenes again that I shot in the beginning. But thankfully, a lot of people are telling me that I was just 'Moon Dong-eun' herself, so I feel kind of relieved now."
To a big surprise, Song Hye Kyo did not say yes to it; in fact, she immediately responded, "No."
She explained why she does not want to be born as Song Hye Kyo again, "Well, I lived as Song Hye Kyo once. I want to live as someone else in my next life."
In response to this, one of the production team members commented, "I want to be born as Song Hye Kyo in my next life then!"
Song Hye Kyo laughed and responded, "Oh, I won't stop you! I really hope you will be born as Song Hye Kyo in your life after this one."
(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube)
(SBS Star)