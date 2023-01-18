뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] American TikTok Celebrity Shares What It Was like to Sit Next to BTS SUGA During an NBA Game
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] American TikTok Celebrity Shares What It Was like to Sit Next to BTS SUGA During an NBA Game

[SBS Star] American TikTok Celebrity Shares What It Was like to Sit Next to BTS SUGA During an NBA Game

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.18 18:30 View Count
[SBS Star] American TikTok Celebrity Shares What It Was like to Sit Next to BTS SUGA During an NBA Game
Sidneyraz, American TikTok celebrity, shared what it was like to sit beside SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS during an NBA game. 

Last Friday, SUGA stopped by to watch the match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. 

On this day, SUGA met Slovenian professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic and took some photos with him as well. 

SUGA was in Los Angeles to attend a fashion event held by one designer brand at that time. 
SUGA
SUGA
Then recently, Sidneyraz posted a video on his TikTok with over 870,000 followers that compiled videos of him at the NBA game. 

Over his video, he explained how he came to sit next to SUGA at the game. 

He said, "My wife and I were gifted courtside seats that we thought were going to be a few rows back since we had never done this before, but it turned out our seats were like in the very first row, next to SUGA!" 

He continued, "There were a lot of cameras around because of him. We sat next to him and acted totally normal. We had a laugh together and he was very nice. We had a blast!" 

Sidenyraz also wrote on his Twitter, "I accidentally kicked a drink into BTS SUGA. Sorry!", but since he said SUGA was nice the whole time, it seemed as if SUGA was totally cool about that.
 
After finding out that how lucky he was to sit next to SUGA and spend time with him, ARMY (the name of BTS fandom) around the world express a great amount of jealousy. 

They wrote comments such as, "I'm sooooooo jealous! I wish I were you on that day!", "Will I ever be that lucky in my life?", "Thank you for sharing your experience with us!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'sidneyraz' TikTok, 'agustd' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.