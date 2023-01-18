[SBS Star] American TikTok Celebrity Shares What It Was like to Sit Next to BTS SUGA During an NBA Game

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

“lebron james was there too” is exactly how i’d explain my night if i was also sat next to yoongi at an nba game pic.twitter.com/V8I7mhbpiv — ��❤️‍�� ⁷ ᴰ² (@kosmicyoon) January 17, 2023

Sidneyraz, American TikTok celebrity, shared what it was like to sit beside SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS during an NBA game.Last Friday, SUGA stopped by to watch the match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.On this day, SUGA met Slovenian professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic and took some photos with him as well.SUGA was in Los Angeles to attend a fashion event held by one designer brand at that time.Then recently, Sidneyraz posted a video on his TikTok with over 870,000 followers that compiled videos of him at the NBA game.Over his video, he explained how he came to sit next to SUGA at the game.He said, "My wife and I were gifted courtside seats that we thought were going to be a few rows back since we had never done this before, but it turned out our seats were like in the very first row, next to SUGA!"He continued, "There were a lot of cameras around because of him. We sat next to him and acted totally normal. We had a laugh together and he was very nice. We had a blast!"Sidenyraz also wrote on his Twitter, "I accidentally kicked a drink into BTS SUGA. Sorry!", but since he said SUGA was nice the whole time, it seemed as if SUGA was totally cool about that.After finding out that how lucky he was to sit next to SUGA and spend time with him, ARMY (the name of BTS fandom) around the world express a great amount of jealousy.They wrote comments such as, "I'm sooooooo jealous! I wish I were you on that day!", "Will I ever be that lucky in my life?", "Thank you for sharing your experience with us!" and so on.(Credit= 'sidneyraz' TikTok, 'agustd' Instagram)(SBS Star)