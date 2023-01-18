[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Leads His Unit at the Military Training Completion Ceremony like a True Leader

오빠 군모 던지는 거 봐ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ ༼;´༎ຶ ۝ ༎ຶ༽ pic.twitter.com/jK0BsWFgyu — 섣달 (@soo1da1) January 18, 2023

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS has completed his 5-week military training at the recruit training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do today.On January 18, a completion ceremony was held at the recruit training center in Yeoncheon.In the photos and videos that were released by lucky family members of recruits who completed their training at the same time as JIN, JIN was seen alongside their brothers/sons at the completion ceremony.They were all in their military uniform, and throwing their caps in the air at the same time, just like what all graduates do.Previously, it was revealed that JIN volunteered to become the 'unit leader' for the five weeks that he was there.As the 'unit leader', he loudly read the duties of a soldier out, and his unit members repeated after him.Most of all, he looked confident, and his words were clear and precise; he seemed to have become the perfect leader already.It is said that JIN applied for an assistant instructor position for his role in the military following his training.After several evaluations and interviews, military officials made him one.This means JIN will not be deployed to another military base even though his training is over.He will stay at this particular recruit training center in Yeoncheon as an assistant instructor until the last day of his national mandatory duty, that is expected to be in June 2024.(Credit= Online Community, 'yw.jm' Instagram, Military Manpower Administration)(SBS Star)