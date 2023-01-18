[SBS Star] Japanese Media Releases LE SSERAFIM Kim Chaewon's Dating Photos; They Turn Out to Be Fake

이미지 확대하기

One well-known Japanese media outlet released some dating photos of Kim Chaewon of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, claiming that she is currently in a relationship, but it turned out that the photos are photoshopped and they are not together.On January 18, Japanese news outlet Shukan Bunshun reported that Kim Chaewon was dating a good-looking hip-hop artist.The news outlet based this on alleged dating photos that were uploaded by the hip-hop aritst on his Instagram.In his photos, there were photos of him posing alongside Kim Chaewon, with sweet writings over them.However, LE SSERAFIM fans quickly found out that these photos were not original photos; they discovered the original photos.They were photoshopped photos, using photos that Kim Chaewon took with her fellow members and uploaded online for fans.In addtion to that, they reached the hip-hop artist and told him about the photos that the Japanese news outlet released.The hip-hop artist responded, "What? Who? I'm not with her. Those photos are all photoshopped. I'm just a fan like everybody else. Ah, it's not like I can reach the news outlet, because they're Japanese... Gosh, this is pretty frustrating."It seemed like the Japanese news outlet happened to see some photoshopped photos of him and Kim Chaewon on Instagram, and thought that they were actually dating each other.Last but not the least, Kim Chaewon's management agency SOURCE MUSIC denied that the two were together soon after their report.The agency stated, "Kim Chaewon's dating news is not true at all. It's completely false."(Credit= '0hharam' Instagram, SOURCE MUSIC)(SBS Star)