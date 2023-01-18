[SBS Star] Japanese Media Releases LE SSERAFIM Kim Chaewon's Dating Photos; They Turn Out to Be Fake

On January 18, Japanese news outlet Shukan Bunshun reported that Kim Chaewon was dating a good-looking hip-hop artist.
The news outlet based this on alleged dating photos that were uploaded by the hip-hop aritst on his Instagram.
In his photos, there were photos of him posing alongside Kim Chaewon, with sweet writings over them.
They were photoshopped photos, using photos that Kim Chaewon took with her fellow members and uploaded online for fans.
In addtion to that, they reached the hip-hop artist and told him about the photos that the Japanese news outlet released.
The hip-hop artist responded, "What? Who? I'm not with her. Those photos are all photoshopped. I'm just a fan like everybody else. Ah, it's not like I can reach the news outlet, because they're Japanese... Gosh, this is pretty frustrating."
Last but not the least, Kim Chaewon's management agency SOURCE MUSIC denied that the two were together soon after their report.
The agency stated, "Kim Chaewon's dating news is not true at all. It's completely false."
(SBS Star)