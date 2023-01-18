뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Japanese Media Releases LE SSERAFIM Kim Chaewon's Dating Photos; They Turn Out to Be Fake
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Japanese Media Releases LE SSERAFIM Kim Chaewon's Dating Photos; They Turn Out to Be Fake

[SBS Star] Japanese Media Releases LE SSERAFIM Kim Chaewon's Dating Photos; They Turn Out to Be Fake

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.18 16:11 View Count
[SBS Star] Japanese Media Releases LE SSERAFIM Kim Chaewons Dating Photos; They Turn Out to Be Fake
One well-known Japanese media outlet released some dating photos of Kim Chaewon of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, claiming that she is currently in a relationship, but it turned out that the photos are photoshopped and they are not together.

On January 18, Japanese news outlet Shukan Bunshun reported that Kim Chaewon was dating a good-looking hip-hop artist. 

The news outlet based this on alleged dating photos that were uploaded by the hip-hop aritst on his Instagram. 

In his photos, there were photos of him posing alongside Kim Chaewon, with sweet writings over them. 
Kim Chaewon
However, LE SSERAFIM fans quickly found out that these photos were not original photos; they discovered the original photos. 

They were photoshopped photos, using photos that Kim Chaewon took with her fellow members and uploaded online for fans. 

In addtion to that, they reached the hip-hop artist and told him about the photos that the Japanese news outlet released. 

The hip-hop artist responded, "What? Who? I'm not with her. Those photos are all photoshopped. I'm just a fan like everybody else. Ah, it's not like I can reach the news outlet, because they're Japanese... Gosh, this is pretty frustrating." 
Kim Chaewon
It seemed like the Japanese news outlet happened to see some photoshopped photos of him and Kim Chaewon on Instagram, and thought that they were actually dating each other. 

Last but not the least, Kim Chaewon's management agency SOURCE MUSIC denied that the two were together soon after their report. 

The agency stated, "Kim Chaewon's dating news is not true at all. It's completely false." 
Kim Chaewon
(Credit= '0hharam' Instagram, SOURCE MUSIC) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.